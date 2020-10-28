Dark money think tank’s own advisor accuses it of ‘hiding’ behind charity law to lobby

“I can't help but feel that commissioning editors and conference organisation have become lower priorities than trivial policy engagement and social media coverage,” Evans added.

The economist said that over time there had been “a noticeable lack of engagement” from the IEA in its shadow monetary policy committee “and a reduction in the quality and depth of the findings”. Evans says that he stopped participating in the committee – but “no one appeared to even notice”. Indeed, he is still listed as a member on the IEA’s website.

From Thatcher to Johnson

Britain’s oldest right-wing think tank, the IEA was set up back in 1955 but really gained traction with Margaret Thatcher’s rise to power. “Without the IEA,” leading neoliberal economic Milton Friedman once said, “I doubt very much there would have been a Thatcherite revolution.”

The IEA – which has been criticised privately by others in the right-wing think tank world for its closeness to lobbying interests – does not declare its donors, but it is known to have received money from oil, gambling and tobacco interests. In late 2018, the IEA was forced to withdraw its ‘Plan A+’ Brexit report after the charities watchdog launched an investigation into it.

Earlier this year, three meetings between Truss and the IEA were deleted from the public register after the international trade department redesignated them as “personal” meetings. The meetings were later reinstated in transparency records but the department has refused Freedom of Information requests from openDemocracy, saying that it holds no information about them.

Documents released to openDemocracy do show that in July 2019, a few days after Boris Johnson became Conservative leader, the IEA’s Mark Littlewood wrote to the new prime minister saying: “It was a great pleasure to meet with you last year as the IEA developed and released its ‘Plan A+’ proposals for a free-trading and global Britain outside of the EU.

“I very much hope the ideas the IEA have produced in our many research papers will be of assistance to you and your team in ensuring Brexit is a great success and that we build a pro-enterprise, outward-looking Britain in the years ahead,” Littlewood added.

“All of us at the Institute wish you every success in your endeavours.”

The previous day, Littlewood wrote to Andrea Leadsom saying he “would be happy to arrange a meeting with one of our experts” for the newly appointed energy secretary. The IEA director said that the think tank also holds “regular private political economy lunches and suppers”.

Leadsom later responded saying she “looked forward to working with the Institute of Economic Affairs” and asking Littlewood to share details of upcoming IEA events with her office.

Responding to Evan’s newsletter, the IEA’s Anna Denham said: “Anthony J Evans writes that he has “no desire to make any public criticism,” and I would like to respect his wishes. The IEA regularly debates our priorities with stakeholders, including some of the issues raised by Anthony J Evans, and we look forward to debating them further.”

“The IEA will continue to educate the public on the role of the state in society, and this remains a central theme in our current series of Covid-19 briefings papers, which examine the immediate and long-term impacts of the UK’s response to the pandemic,” she added.