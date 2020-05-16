Exclusive: DUP dark money man in ‘very unusual’ investment scandal

The man behind the Democratic Unionist Party’s mysterious £435,000 Brexit donation has found himself caught up in a scandal involving a bankrupted British businessman, a convicted American fraudster, Texan oil wells, Scottish international footballers and investors out of pocket to the tune of at least £1.3 million.

Richard Cook signed a deed of trust between a Scottish company known as HGEC Capital Ltd and Texan oil firm run by a convicted fraudster, an investigation by openDemocracy and the Sunday National can reveal.

Both companies have now gone into administration.

Cook – who was the chairman of the Constitutional Research Council, which made the record-breaking gift to the DUP just weeks before the Brexit vote in 2016 – also registered HGEC Capital’s website.

Cook made a number of visits to the US on HGEC Capital’s instruction but it is not clear what his role with the company was.

Scottish administrators have described the situation as "very unusual and problematic". They said that HGEC Capital’s creditors were owed more than £1.3 million but that the true figure could be “significantly” higher.

Dealing with a fraudster

HGEC Capital was formed in Glasgow in March 2018. The following month, the Scottish firm agreed to lend $14.3 million to Texas Gulf Coast Secured Lenders Joint Venture LLC in return for oil and land rights in Chambers County, Texas. Richard Cook was trustee in the deal.

The ‘record owner’ of the Texan properties, according to the deed, was a US company called Houston Gulf Energy Corporation. This firm was run by John Ehrman, who at the time was being indicted by a grand jury over a $2.3m lease fraud involving a series of oil wells in Texas.

Ehrman, who had been described by a Texan judge almost a decade earlier as “a repeat offender with criminal convictions for securities fraud,” was sentenced to 42 months in prison for fraud in August 2018. Ehrman previously been given six months for deceiving investors as part of a stock price inflation scheme.

In a brochure circulated to potential Scottish investors and seen by openDemocracy, HGEC Capital said that it had launched a “joint venture” with Houston Gulf Energy Corporation in the US, for what the firm said was an estimated $1 billion reserve of oil in Galveston Bay.

In the leaflet, HGEC Capital said the downturn in the oil price has presented investors with an opportunity.

Mouth-watering returns

The company listed a number of oil and gas sites which it claimed to have a current asset value of roughly $89 million, but which it said would be worth $666 million in 12 months’ time.

This is a ‘loan-note’ investment, where the investor effectively lends money to a company which then uses it to invest in its own assets and then pays back over time at a high rate of interest.

As an unregulated investment, the offer was not covered by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority rules and financial services legislation. While the returns were potentially mouth-watering, there was also the risk of complete loss.