Exclusive: Robert Jenrick in new 'cash for favours' row

Meanwhile a recent openDemocracy investigation found that property tycoons and construction moguls have donated more than £11million to the Conservatives since Boris Johnson became prime minister – a significant increase on their contributions during Theresa May’s premiership.

'Build a compelling case'

Mark Quinn is Canterbury-based property developer who has given generously to the Conservative party, both in his own name and through companies that he controls.

Quinn Estates, and the company’s owner Mark Quinn, have donated around £140,000 to the Conservatives’ central party and Tory MPs across the south-east of England in recent years, including almost £10,000 to Epping Forest MP Eleanor Laing and £5,5000 to Folkestone MP Damian Collins.

Quinn companies have a number of projects in those constituencies, including a major proposed development in Epping Forest and a mix housing scheme in Folkestone that was given planning permission last year.

In March 2017, Quinn Estates also had a meeting with then transport minister Chris Grayling, recorded as “road scheme discussion”. Quinn has also previously offered to build a hospital in Canterbury if he was given planning permission for another housing scheme.

Asked about his approach to planning in 2018, Quinn said “Brown envelopes? Planning is given by a democratically elected committee. All their accounts are checked. We’re not allowed to do anything to jeopardise that.”

“You just have to build a compelling case and that’s what we’ve done.”

'We can't cope'

Quinn Estates first applied for planning permission to build in Sittingbourne, on agricultural land in the parish of Borden, in 2017 with another local property developer.

Despite significant local opposition, the then Conservative-controlled Swale council supported the proposed development. In January 2019, the council’s planning committee ruled that the developers would need to provide a ‘section 106 agreement’ detailing how much money they would be willing to provide for infrastructure in the area.

In May, the local council was replaced with a non-Tory coalition. The following month, the new administration rejected Quinn Estates’ section 106 agreement.

In late August Swale council’s planning committee ruled that it would have rejected Quinn Estates’s application – but by then the matter was with the secretary of state.

Most appeals are heard from local inspectors. But, under planning law, developments that meet certain criteria – such as the proposed Sittingbourne scheme -– can be taken over by the secretary of state.

Planning appeals that are decided by the secretary of state are said to be “recovered”. Jenrick has made around 20 such decisions since becoming housing secretary last July.

In a letter the following month, Jenrick said that he was taking responsibility for the final decision in Sittingbourne as Quinn Estates’ proposed scheme “would significantly impact on the government’s objective to secure a better balance between housing demand and supply and create high quality, sustainable, mixed and inclusive communities.

“The reason for this direction is that the appeal involves proposals for residential development of over 150 units or on sites of over 5 hectares, which would significantly impact on the Government’s objective to secure a better balance between housing demand and supply and create high quality, sustainable, mixed and inclusive communities.”

Nicola Butlin of Borden Residents Against Development (BRAD) said that many locals are concerned that Jenrick will be deciding on the development.

“I thought the whole point of government inspectors was that they could deal with this kind of thing themselves?” she said.

“The feeling in the village is we just can’t cope with what is proposed. We have a really bad traffic problem as it stands now, let alone introducing a whole load of new houses.”

For now, the future of the Sittingbourne development remains unclear. A local planning inspector in Kent sent a report to the housing secretary for consideration more than six months ago. A decision was due in May but the secretary of state has yet to make a ruling.

Swale Independents councillor Mike Baldock warned that the Conservatives risked losing votes in key constituencies.

“The way the Tories are supporting these developers is hurting their heartlands. This used to be a solid Tory seat. In 2019, I got over 1,600 votes. The Tories only got 700.”

Quinn Estates have yet to respond to a request for comment.