Met Police officers privately ordered to switch off NHS COVID-19 tracing app

One Met officer in the south London area, who asked to remain anonymous, told openDemocracy that telling officers to switch the app off was “horribly reckless”, adding that their police station had “virtually no social distancing”, poor ventilation, frequent hot-desking, and no facilities to wipe down surfaces or keyboards.

The news comes amid news of rising numbers of clusters of COVID infections in workplaces, including among police forces in England and Scotland.

Earlier this month, a mass workplace outbreak of COVID was reported at DVLA offices in Swansea, following an instruction for workers to switch off the app “so that their phones do not ping”.

Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, described openDemocracy’s findings as "really concerning”.

"If this is an issue about phones being kept together or in lockers during shifts, a problem we've sometimes seen elsewhere, then the Department for Health and Social care needs to urgently work with the police to make sure they're still able to access these digital safeguards,” she said.

openDemocracy understands that police generally keep their phones on their person throughout the day and rarely leave them in lockers.

The Met said that the emails sent to south London officers reflected guidance from the government on using the NHS app within “COVID-secure environments”.

“Throughout this crisis, senior officers across the Met have been in regular contact with local teams to share critical updates on the Mets response to the virus,” a Met spokesperson said, adding that staff and officers had also been given additional advice on working from home.

The Department of Health and Social Care said: “It would be for the Met to outline the reasons they have staff in work and measures to ensure their work is as COVID secure as possible.”

A series of U-turns

When the NHS COVID app was released in September, the National Police Chiefs’ Council originally instructed police to keep it switched off while at work. However, following discussions with the Police Federation of England and Wales, the guidance was swiftly changed to allow officers to have the app switched on at all times.

Following the change of advice in September, the Federation said they “would encourage and urge our 120,000 members” to download the app “for their own safety” – something which is now impossible for officers across a large swathe of south London.

“I don’t understand really why they have done it”, the officer interviewed by openDemocracy said of the decision to change the advice. “It really does just lead to more people probably spreading it around the office and then more people going off.”

The change in guidance has not been announced publicly, leaving more than 900,000 south London residents unaware that their police officers will not have the app switched on.

The Met officer interviewed by openDemocracy said that the new rules reflected “a senior leadership which is out of touch” with its rank-and-file.

They added that police have in recent months come under increased pressure from senior leadership to enforce coronavirus restrictions through on-the-spot fines. “It makes me feel hypocritical doing that while knowing that I’m not doing everything I can, that I’m being asked not to follow government advice.”