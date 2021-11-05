MPs net £6m from second jobs since pandemic began

MPs have earned at least £6m from second jobs since the start of the pandemic, openDemocracy can reveal.

The highest earners, which include a cabinet minister and a former prime minister, received more than twice their MP’s salary from private companies.

Earlier this week, Tory Owen Paterson resigned as an MP after being found to have broken parliamentary rules. Paterson had lobbied for companies from which he had received more than half a million pounds.

Politicians and campaigners calling for tougher financial rules for MPs said that the findings were proof that outside employment is “corrupting democracy”.

MPs are paid a basic salary of £81,932 but can earn extra for being ministers, or the speaker or chairing committees. However, many earn far more from jobs outside Parliament.

openDemocracy recently revealed that John Hayes has received at least £150,000 over three years from an oil and gas firm. The former energy minister has compared climate activists to ‘Radical Islam’.

One of the highest-earning MPs is former Conservative prime minister Theresa May. Since March 2020, she has made £842,526 giving paid speeches to companies including the American bank JP Morgan Chase and World 50 Inc, an exclusive club for senior executives.