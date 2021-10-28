Tory MP calling for delay to UK climate action has banked £150k from oil firm

A former Conservative minister who has criticised climate change policies and joined calls to restart fracking has been paid £150,000 by an oil firm, openDemocracy can reveal.

Since 2018, John Hayes, who served as an energy minister in David Cameron’s government, has worked for BB Energy as a strategic adviser.

His register of interests says he currently earns £50,000 in the role, for about 11 days’ work a year. This comes on top of his standard MP salary of £81,932.

Founded in Lebanon, BB Energy is one of the world’s “leading independent energy trading companies”, trading more than 33 million metric tonnes of oil every year.

When he was appointed, Hayes said he would “advise the company on strategic plans in the context of changes in the worldwide energy market”.

The Lincolnshire MP recently criticised the government’s plan to bring forward a ban on selling new petrol and diesel cars, saying that a delay would allow “fossil fuels to become even cleaner”.

Last month, he also joined calls from Tory MPs to allow shale fracking to resume in the UK. The practice has been banned since 2019, after a scientific report found it was not possible to accurately predict the probability of earthquakes linked to drilling.