No second jobs for MPs, declare all lobbying: how Labour can fight corruption

A sickening stench of corruption is in the air. It is a scandal that Conservative MPs yesterday ripped up the parliamentary standards regime simply to save a colleague who had been found guilty of breaching rules. Their vote drags down the reputation of MPs and Parliament in the eyes of the public.

From ‘cash for questions’ in the 1990s to the expenses scandal in the 2000s and the recent bullying and harassment cases in Parliament, it is blindingly obvious that we need firm processes to scrutinise MPs’ activities. But after the Tories’ actions yesterday, Parliament has no process at all.

The Conservatives acted on their own to create a new standards body without consulting the opposition. Labour and the Scottish National Party were right to boycott it. Today this seems to have forced an embarrassing U-turn, which leaves the government’s position murkier than ever, and led to Owen Paterson’s resignation as a Tory MP.

As shadow minister for the Cabinet Office under the previous Labour leader, I proposed measures to clean up the lobbying scandal on a cross-party basis. And back in 2013, I warned about the Tory ‘Lobbying Act’: “This legislation runs contrary to the spirit of the times in which we live. It permits lobbying by the rich and powerful to continue in an unregulated way and in the shadows, while at the same time it seeks to silence wider civic society.”

That is exactly what has happened. Whilst big business has a free rein in the corridors of power, a host of measures are being taken to quieten the voices of dissent in society.

Boris Johnson’s government is dissolving the boundaries between the government and state and the business elite. Indeed, things have got exponentially worse since 2013. Back then Cameron’s Lobbying Act gave lobbyists a soft ride, but at least they were supposedly on the outside looking in and there was recognition that their activities ought to be controlled.