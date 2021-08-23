‘Spy tech’ firm Palantir made £22m profit after NHS data deal

Controversial ‘spy tech’ firm Palantir Technologies made £22m in profits last year after winning controversial deals with the NHS, openDemocracy can reveal.

Experts have warned that contracts with the secretive company could involve an “unprecedented” transfer of patients’ sensitive health information.

Palantir has been awarded more than £46m in public contracts by the UK government and NHS since the start of 2020.

Last year, openDemocracy successfully sued the government, forcing it to commit to not extending Palantir’s contract beyond the COVID pandemic without a consultation.

Now, the Silicon Valley company’s UK arm has revealed it made huge profits in 2020 – having made a financial loss the year before.

The company’s latest accounts boast of “the increasing value of our business with Her Majesty’s government”. The accounts say that Palantir will “cultivate and maintain” its relationships, including with the government.

Co-founded by billionaire Peter Thiel – who has also funded Donald Trump – Palantir worked to support the CIA’s counterinsurgency and intelligence operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. Other clients have included the FBI, the US Army, and the US Special Operations Command.

openDemocracy has now discovered that a number of former Palantir officials have gone on to work for the government.