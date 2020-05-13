'Useless' Deloitte accused of PPE failings amid COVID-19 deal secrecy

The consulting giant Deloitte has been accused of presiding over a “useless” system for supplying personal protective equipment (PPE) to NHS staff.

Leading British manufacturers have told openDemocracy that Deloitte failed to return their calls and was slow to respond to their offers of help, while frontline healthcare workers across the UK faced critical PPE shortages.

Deloitte is among the ‘Big Four’ accountancy firms that have given key responsibilities in the government’s COVID-19 response as part of a fast-track scheme in which contracts – and the sums involved – remain hidden.

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Rachel Reeves has today called for transparency from the government about its deal with Deloitte. The firm has long had close links to government ministers and senior advisers, including current Cabinet Office minister Chloe Smith, and has been involved in a number of accounting scandals.

“Hiring Deloitte [to manage PPE procurement] was a funny thing to do. If there is a fire, you don’t call the auditor, you call the fire service,” a clothing manufacturer based in northern England told openDemocracy. His firm has been offering to make medical gowns since mid-March.

“Deloitte have been useless,” says Kate Hills, the founder of Make It British, which promotes brands that manufacture in the UK. “They have been an unnecessary step in the process, another middle man only focused on price.”

“This is yet another story of a government project being handed over to an outsourcing company, like Deloitte, which has failed to deliver and which lacks any transparency,” said Labour’s Reeves, echoing calls from campaigners who say the government’s COVID-19 deals must come under more scrutiny.

Meanwhile manufacturers who have avoided Deloitte’s centralised system report more success. P & P Clothing in Nottingham has been making 4,000 scrubs per week for seven weeks, having contracted directly to six NHS Trusts.

“There was too much red tape so we just went with a generic work garment that we’d made before,” said Andy Goddard at P & P Clothing. Goddard reports that he is still getting daily emails and phone calls from people desperately in need of PPE.

Government departments declined to release any details of their PPE contracts to openDemocracy.

Deloitte said that it is involved in reviewing British manufacturers who could contribute at scale to PPE production but is not involved in commercial negotiations or awarding contracts.

“Wasted time and dead ends”

On 30 March, a week after Boris Johnson announced a series of strict measures to combat COVID-19, a Deloitte crisis cell was established in the Cabinet Office to deal with PPE procurement for NHS staff.

Deloitte has particularly strong links with the Cabinet Office: minister Chloe Smith was a consultant at Deloitte before going into politics and a senior policy advisor also previously worked for Deloitte, according to documents seen by openDemocracy.

The Cabinet Office and the PPE procurement team at Deloitte soon had a problem: they were overwhelmed by offers of help.

In less than a month, the Cabinet Office received 8,000 emails, including hundreds from wholesalers and manufacturers. All were met with an automated reply. “We will be back in contact shortly to establish more information around the potential opportunity.”

Speaking in late April, Kate Hills said that the Cabinet Office and Deloitte lacked expert knowledge of the British textile industry, which has seen a flourishing of small businesses making high-volume fast-fashion items for a domestic market.

“Anyone who knew the industry could have scanned the list in two hours and said who to use,” said Hills, who is now coordinating the British Textile Consortium, a group of small and medium-sized textile firms making PPE. “There was a complete lack of understanding about what the UK industry is.”