North Sea firm cuts ties with oligarch – but hands power to his associates

A major North Sea shipping firm has broken ties with its oligarch owner – but questions remain over the true extent of its links to Moscow.

Aberdeen-based OEG Group said it was “no longer related” to billionaire Vagit Alekperov, who is a key ally of the Kremlin, and added that it was “fully compliant” with international sanctions.

But the company is now controlled by former executives at the oligarch’s energy company, Lukoil.

A former Soviet government oil and gas minister, Alekperov was one of the business leaders summoned to the Kremlin at the end of last month as Vladimir Putin prepared for his invasion of Ukraine.

The 71-year-old Azerbaijani-born oligarch was ranked as the fourth richest man in Russia by Forbes magazine last year. He has so far avoided formal sanctions, but is on a US Treasury list of oligarchs close to Putin.

Last week, Alekperov sailed his superyacht from Spain to Montenegro, where he can avoid an EU crackdown. Now he has cut ties with OEG Group – one of the world’s biggest providers of specialist containers used in offshore developments.