North Sea firm cuts ties with oligarch – but hands power to his associates

The UK-registered company used to be largely owned by a Cypriot firm called Morcell Limited, which is linked to Alekperov. But OEG this week told openDemocracy it is no longer owned by Morcell.
On March 3, the firm made filings to the UK’s corporate registry, Companies House, declaring three new persons of significant control (PSCs). All were British citizens resident in the tax haven of Monaco.
Two of them – Pavel Novoselov and Pavel Sukhoruchkin – are, according to Forbes, former executives at Lukoil, where Alekperov is president and CEO.
OEG has a substantial Scottish North Sea operation, through its Aberdeenshire-based subsidiary OEG Offshore Limited.
In a statement, the company explained its ownership structure had changed. “Morcell Limited is not a shareholder in OEG Group Limited, or the wider OEG Offshore,” it said.
“As such OEG Group Limited, and the wider OEG Offshore group, are no longer related to Mr Alekperov, or Morcell Limited.”
