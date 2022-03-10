Dark Money Investigations: News

North Sea firm cuts ties with oligarch – but hands power to his associates

The Scottish shipping business says it is no longer attached to billionaire Vagit Alekperov – but questions remain over its links to Russia

david and sarah.JPG
David Leask
10 March 2022, 10.24am
OEG Group had cut ties with its owner Vagit Alekperov, pictured here with Putin
|
Mikhail Metzel/TASS/Alamy Live News

A major North Sea shipping firm has broken ties with its oligarch owner – but questions remain over the true extent of its links to Moscow.

Aberdeen-based OEG Group said it was “no longer related” to billionaire Vagit Alekperov, who is a key ally of the Kremlin, and added that it was “fully compliant” with international sanctions.

But the company is now controlled by former executives at the oligarch’s energy company, Lukoil.

A former Soviet government oil and gas minister, Alekperov was one of the business leaders summoned to the Kremlin at the end of last month as Vladimir Putin prepared for his invasion of Ukraine.

Get our free Daily Email

Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday.

The 71-year-old Azerbaijani-born oligarch was ranked as the fourth richest man in Russia by Forbes magazine last year. He has so far avoided formal sanctions, but is on a US Treasury list of oligarchs close to Putin.

Last week, Alekperov sailed his superyacht from Spain to Montenegro, where he can avoid an EU crackdown. Now he has cut ties with OEG Group – one of the world’s biggest providers of specialist containers used in offshore developments.

Related story

2HW8BFY.jpg
9 March 2022 | Adam Bychawski
TLSContact had ‘sole focus’ of making money while ‘human aspect’ was ‘not at all valued’, Home Office watchdog was told last year

The UK-registered company used to be largely owned by a Cypriot firm called Morcell Limited, which is linked to Alekperov. But OEG this week told openDemocracy it is no longer owned by Morcell.

On March 3, the firm made filings to the UK’s corporate registry, Companies House, declaring three new persons of significant control (PSCs). All were British citizens resident in the tax haven of Monaco.

Two of them – Pavel Novoselov and Pavel Sukhoruchkin – are, according to Forbes, former executives at Lukoil, where Alekperov is president and CEO.

OEG has a substantial Scottish North Sea operation, through its Aberdeenshire-based subsidiary OEG Offshore Limited.

In a statement, the company explained its ownership structure had changed. “Morcell Limited is not a shareholder in OEG Group Limited, or the wider OEG Offshore,” it said.

“As such OEG Group Limited, and the wider OEG Offshore group, are no longer related to Mr Alekperov, or Morcell Limited.”

Alekperov was summoned to the Kremlin last month as Putin prepared for his invasion of Ukraine

The statement said: “We also wish to clarify that neither Mr Alekperov, nor Morcell Limited, are the subject of any UK or international sanctions, and nor were they during their period of ownership of OEG Offshore. [...]

“OEG Offshore is appalled by the current situation in Ukraine, and as such is fully compliant with all existing international sanctions. We have additionally taken pre-emptive action to halt any future business with Russia, in line with recent calls from the Scottish government.

Alekperov is believed to have lost billions since Putin invaded Ukraine, as Lukoil is hit by uncertainty in the oil and gas market. The energy giant broke ranks last week by calling for an “immediate cessation of the armed conflict” in Ukraine.

The company, which has thousands of petrol stations, expressed “concern over the ongoing tragic events in Ukraine and its deepest sympathy to all those affected by this tragedy”.

The UK serves the world’s corrupt elite – are its Russia sanctions real?

Is the government prepared to put sanctions that really bite on the tycoons, tax dodgers, kleptocrats and crooks who come to the UK to launder their money, dodge tax and buy political influence?
Meet the journalists bringing daylight to international elite corruption.

Oliver Bullough Journalist and author of ‘Butler to the World: How Britain Became the Servant of Tycoons, Tax Dodgers, Kleptocrats and Criminals’ and ‘Moneyland: Why Thieves and Crooks Now Rule the World and How to Take It Back'
Peter Geoghegan Editor-in-chief, openDemocracy, and author of ‘Democracy for Sale: Dark Money and Dirty Politics’
Mary Fitzgerald Director of expression at the Open Society Foundation, leading on global work to support journalism and tackle disinformation

Read more

View all in Dark Money Investigations
Had enough of ‘alternative facts’? openDemocracy is different Join the conversation: get our weekly email

Comments

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.

Related

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

Audio available Bookmark Check Language Close Comments Download Facebook Link Email Newsletter Newsletter Play Print Share Twitter Youtube Search Instagram WhatsApp yourData