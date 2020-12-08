One thousand days without Marielle and Anderson – and a resounding silence

Every day, countless cases of human rights violations against the population, including against state law enforcement officers, would come to her attention. She always addressed them with humanity and an all-encompassing gaze.

Nobody can doubt that were she here, Marielle would have engaged fully with the 2020 electoral process. Clearly, we say this without knowing quite what directions her brilliant political career would have taken had it not been so brutally curtailed. The silencing of her mandate is the epitome of the kind of persecution faced by those who call for a truly just society. Not to mention the complete absence of answers or accountability.

It is just a few days until 2021 and a new political administration. We need our new representatives and all public authorities to commit to Marielle’s human rights legacy and help unearth the reasons behind her killing.

This year of 2020 has laid bare just how urgently we need social, economic, cultural, and environmental rights in order to tackle Covid-19 and its impacts. Most of the Brazilian population is black, and it is these people whose rights are infringed most. Brazil is the country where most transvestites and trans people are killed, and it is also a record breaker in violence against the LGBTQIA+ population. Every two hours, a woman is killed in this country, and 68% of these are black women, according to the Atlas of Violence (Atlas da Violência, 2020). From 2018 to 2019, there was a 150% increase in the number of reports of violence against indigenous and maroon populations (source: Conselho Indigenista Missionário, 2020).

Political representatives with grassroots anti-racist, feminist and LGBTQIA+ agendas and who defend human rights may be able to point a new way forward towards building a fairer, more decent world for everybody.

Amnesty International and Instituto Marielle Franco are sounding a rallying cry to the whole population. Violence against human rights defenders must stop. In these 1,000 days without her life, we want Marielle’s legacy to be a seed that rouses many voices to speak out against impunity.