António Costa: Europe’s magician of the left?

This Sunday 6th October voters will head for the polls to elect Portugal’s 22nd Government since the Carnation Revolution of 1974, which overthrew a long-serving right-wing dictatorship.

Since 2015 the main parties of the Portuguese left – António Costa’s centre-left Partido Socialista (PS), the Partido Comunista (PCP), and the Bloco de Esquerda – Left Bloc (BE) - have been working together in an alliance mockingly labelled the Geringonca (“contraption”) by a right-wing politician at the start of the administration.

The irony rebounded: the Geringonca has turned out to be a remarkably stable and effective political machine, putting the left – whether under a PS overall majority, or a Geringonca II – on course for electoral victory whilst producing impressive economic results. Much of the stability may be attributed to a written agreement between the parties imposed by the then President, Aníbal Cavaco Silva.

Costa has pulled off the seemingly impossible trick of pleasing the EU and the ratings agencies whilst simultaneously implementing leftist anti-austerity policies. Let’s rewind the video and take a closer look at how he did it: is Antonio Costa really Europe’s magician of the left?

The simple answer is that Mr Costa and his Finance Minister Mario Centeno have strained every nerve to reverse austerity and stimulate the economy. Under pressure from their left-wing allies many of the austerity measures implemented under the previous right-wing coalition (under the supervision of the Troika[i]) have been rolled back.

Cuts to public sector salaries, pensions and unemployment benefit have been reversed, and the minimum wage has been raised from 505 to 600 Euros. Meanwhile various measures have been taken to encourage private investment, whether domestic or foreign, especially in the housing and tourism sectors.

The results are there for all to see. Unemployment has fallen from 12% to 6.3%. Growth has risen to 2.8%, the highest level in seventeen years, the deficit this year is close to zero, and Portugal’s debt has been reduced to manageable proportions. Critically, the recovery has been remarkably rapid compared to countries that have displayed an unshakeable faith in austerity, regardless of the consequences



[i] The Troika of the European Central Bank, the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund, which imposed neoliberal austerity policies in return for a €78 billion bailout between 2011 and 2014.