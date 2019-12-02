Bolivia after Evo

The mobilizations in 2003 that resulted in over 60 deaths by state forces focussed international attention on the city and gave it titles like “the most significant rebel city in Latin America”. The militant radicalism of the city´s residents is manifested in the chant “El Alto on its feet, never on its knees” that is repeated ceremoniously on all special occasions like the anniversary celebrations of the city and each one of its neighborhoods.

It is this extraordinary character of the city that inspired me to not only visit El Alto from another part of the world but also conduct research on the city focussing specifically on the emergence of a militant urban Aymara political identity in the context of these mobilizations. I conducted ethnographic research in El Alto for about 25 months between 2010 and 2015 which gave me the opportunity to interact with residents of multiple neighborhoods, university students and members of various youth organizations. During the course of these years, I also lived in three separate neighborhoods in the city.

Many of the oral narratives I collected from the residents of El Alto, most of whom participated actively in the mobilizations of 2003 reflected great optimism. They saw themselves as the protagonists of the “process of change” the country was going through, which they attributed to the brave sacrifices of their brothers and sisters who lost their lives to “recover the natural resources” stolen from the country.

In their narratives, they regularly made distinctions between “the past” and “the present”. They affirmed that earlier, they were discriminated against severely for wearing the pollera (a skirt worn by indigenous women), for speaking Aymara in public spaces, and for indigenous phenotypical traits. Many of them hailed policy initiatives of the Morales government such as appointing indigenous women wearing the pollera to positions such as Ministers, Ambassadors and Directors of institutions and promulgating anti-discriminatory laws such as the law against racism. People responded to my questions on whether discriminatory practices persist with statements such as “How can they discriminate against us when many legislators are of pollera?”

The Morales government also significantly increased public investment in the country by increasing the percentage of royalties the transnational petroleum companies pay the state. Huge investments were made, among other things, in rural development projects, construction of roads and highways, and direct cash transfers to the elderly, pregnant women and students of public schools. These redistributive measures considerably reduced poverty and inequality. Extreme poverty reduced from 38 percent to 18 percent. Bolivia has been registering the highest rates of economic growth in the region continuously for the last five years.

A large section of the Aymara population in El Alto are traders in the informal sector who also benefitted from the demand stimulus generated by these redistributive policies. Many of my interlocutors have double residency in the city and the countryside, and engage in commercial activity in multiple rural and urban locations. Under Morales, the extent of kilometers of roads constructed quadrupled. The construction of roads connecting rural provinces to the city brought significant material benefits to these indigenous sectors. I came across similar opinions in my occasional visits to rural communities in the Department of La Paz.

However, despite all their optimism, people sometimes spoke of the threat of the right-wing parties returning to power. For instance, on the tenth anniversary of the mobilizations demanding the nationalization of gas in 2003 in El Alto, the Centro Cultural Wayna Tambo, a youth organization organized bonfires in various neighborhoods of the city in commemoration of the rebellion and the massacre of protestors by the government.

Two documentaries on the rebellion were screened on the streets. During the screening in the Extranca of Rio Seco, a part of the city that witnessed a massacre of protestors, an old man came up to me to express his worries that right-wing forces would jeopardize the efforts to transform the nation. He went on to narrate his experiences as a participant in the rebellion and how some of his neighbors were injured in the repressive action by the armed forces.

Getting very emotional, he said, “Now the same forces that killed the people… the MNR, ADN (major parties that ruled Bolivia before Morales) want to return to power (the presidential elections of 2014 was just a year away). We should stop them, otherwise, the same things will happen.”

For many people who are on the streets protesting today, those worst fears have been realized. What does the burning of wiphala symbolize for them? In a meeting held by the community leaders of the Camacho province in the Department of La Paz, the representative of the union of workers in the interprovincial transportation sector said, “for us, the burning of the wiphala means returning to the past.”

In an interview with the television channel Telesur, a resident of the popular neighborhood of Chasquipampa in La Paz said, “As we are indigenous, we are not going to let them return. Now we are organized and we have woken up. The Bolivian people now know how today a woman wearing the pollera has the right to give her opinion, the right to enter an office. Earlier, we were prohibited. If we had to enter an office, we had to take off our sombreros (hats that were part of their attire) and wait behind. But thanks to an indigenous person who entered (the Presidency), all of us have rights. We are on the same level.”

The symbolic act of the burning of the wiphala has also been accompanied by physical attacks on Aymara and Quechua people. Videos appeared in social networking sites of indigenous women being rounded up and attacked on the streets. In the neighborhood of Senkata in El Alto, an elderly woman wearing the pollera told a journalist of the Russian channel RT that she was on the streets protesting because her underaged son who joined the protests in La Paz was arrested by the police.

When she went to get him released, she was treated as if she were a criminal. Some women who were assembled there insulted her saying, “Now these Indians should not be here, all Indians have to die. You say you want war. Now we are going to kill all of you one by one… Here, the city (of La Paz) should be respected. Shitty Indians, you are not going to enter here.” She added that she also bore witness to protestors being kicked and punched in their faces by the police who were screaming “these Indians have to be killed.”

A young woman who was protesting against the arrest of her brother without probable cause and the physical violence inflicted on him by the police complained to a popular media outlet with tears in ger eyes, “Now we have no freedom to even walk freely. We are really tired because we do not belong to any political party for them to do this to us. It is just because we are brown skinned.”

Racial power struggles over urban space are not new in Bolivia. The first term of the Morales Presidency also witnessed a severe backlash from various sectors of the white-mestizo elites and the opposition parties. When the Morales government convened a Constituent Assembly in 2006 with several elected indigenous delegates in the city of Sucre, residents of the city physically attacked the indigenous members of the Assembly who were passing through the central plaza saying that the plaza was not meant for Indians. Similar attacks were made in cities of Cochabamba and Santa Cruz.

After a massacre of peasants in the Department of Pando in 2008 that led to national and international condemnation, the opposition ran out of steam. Laws passed by the Morales government also changed the dynamics of racialized space. Earlier, some restaurants and hotels in elite white- mestizo neighborhoods used to put up signs stating that they had the right to restrict access, which was designed to limit the entry of racialized others into their premises.

A new law against racism and discrimination was passed by the Morales government that now obliges every establishment to replace the sign of restricted access with a sign that states that everybody is equal before the law. Now it is common to see indigenous women in their polleras in spaces like star hotels and restaurants in elite white areas, something unlikely at least till the end of the twentieth century.

Nevertheless, tensions remained latent. A controversy that erupted around the Megacenter, a multiplex in the Zona Sur, the richest and whitest part of the city of La Paz is a case in point. When the Morales administration constructed a cable car system that connected the Ciudad Satelite neighborhood of El Alto with the Zona Sur of La Paz, more people from El Alto started visiting the Megacenter. Some white-mestizo elite residents in Zona Sur responded as if there was an invasion into their territory.

Through their social networking sites, they expressed their horror at the sight of several indigenous women wearing the pollera in the multiplex. They made comments such as “the only way to stop this is to stop the cable car that comes from El Alto and that would kill the dog and also the fleas” and “I don’t want to imagine how the whole of Zona Sur will turn out to be with more car cables that are going to come. We need to do something, but now!!!”

These responses made the Bolivian Vice-Ministry of Decolonization intervene and campaigns against discrimination were initiated. When I visited the Megacenter a week after the controversy broke out, not only did I see several women wearing the pollera moving around the food courts and ticket counters. I also saw messages from the Ministry of Communication against discrimination being constantly displayed on the television screens and right outside the Megacenter a graffiti on the walls that read “El Alto on its feet, the Mega (center) on its knees.”