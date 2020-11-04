Hearing the Chilean call: Emotional liberation, reflexivity and the return of 'the people'

In the lower echelons of society too there was renewed courage and decisiveness in tackling problems: “you feel braver knowing you have [the] support” of a larger movement, and there is growing feeling that “we’re making changes by burning [barricades, metro stations etc.]”. By contrast with the period prior to the uprising, anger is now seen as a valid means of addressing a challenging situation. According to one participant, “those guys have taught us that politeness is not always the best way”, while another suggested that the lower-class characters depicted in the vignettes now “feel able to face the issue head on”. This crucial change is attributed to the uprising and to the action of young people even by focus group participants from the upper-middle social strata, who express a more distant view of the protests. A collective change of this kind is defined by Flam (2007) as an “emotional liberation”, where individuals abandon their loyalties and other positive feelings towards the institutions and organisations with which they had previously identified, and this break leads to a search for new ties and perspectives on reality.

The emotional liberation sparked by the uprising presented an opportunity to reflect on the causes of resignation prior to 18/O, and this led to many conversations within our focus groups. According to the participants, in the past there was an ingrained tendency to reserve opinion, motivated by fear of expression. Today, “the same old injustices have resurfaced” and people are more willing to share their thoughts. There was also a fear that complaints would lead to dismissal, leading people to “just accept what they were paid”.

Another financial point raised by our groups was the overriding belief in the hopelessness of attempts to oppose the status quo, of fighting for a better salary or higher pension, prompting resigned acceptance of what was given. By comparison, today people perceive themselves to be “in a stronger position” to demand fair and commensurate remuneration.

One of the points most frequently raised in relation to attitudes of resignation prior to the uprising was the residual fear that has hung over the population since the days of dictatorship. In 1973, General Augusto Pinochet overthrew the democratically elected socialist government of Salvador Allende, seizing power by means of a United States-backed coup d’état. The ensuing 17-year dictatorship saw the torture, murder and disappearance of many thousands of Chileans, and over a million people were forced to flee into exile. Those who lived through the period were left traumatised by daily brutality meted out by the military and the secret police: “to this day, those of us over forty live in terrible fear of soldiers”.

The memory of the coup and the long-forgotten fear that went with it were rekindled by the events of 18/O which, for some people, were terrifying: the fires, the police repression and the military presence on the streets rose in the minds of the population like the ghosts of 1973. More than this, the personal, familial and social experiences of the dictatorship – of “putting up with it” and of “letting them walk all over you” – endured over time in the form of fear and internalised oppression. The dictatorship not only bred obedience through pure and direct repressive coercion, but left behind it a willingness to consent to and accept even that which is iniquitous (Araujo, 2016), and those focus group participants who had lived through it confessed to feeling the re-emergence of such an atmosphere following 18/O. Older participants compared the legacy of the dictatorship to the attitudes of young people who, for example, ignored the curfew imposed as part of the state of emergency that was declared in response to the uprising.

Collective confrontation of the fears of the past and an understanding of the reasons for their presence in everyday life may reduce the likelihood of their resurgence in the future. Emotional liberation also encourages greater reflexivity.

Suspicion...

The collective emotional liberation that we have described would be incomplete without mentioning distrust as a factor in the popular uprising. There is a general consensus that distrust of institutions lay at the heart of the crisis. Public opinion surveys such as CEP measure trust in institutions and the level of approval (or disapproval) of political actors. However, CEP addressed hope as a relevant emotion following 18/O but neglected to ask about the intense suspicion prompted by the uprising. The unrest marked a total collapse of trust in institutions, whose reputations were already in tatters following revelations of collusion in the commercial sector and scandals within the Church, political parties, the armed forces and the police. Their members, protected until then by their employers, became the subject of deep suspicion.

Focus groups involving the same people had been conducted in Santiago prior to the uprising, and a comparison of the two phases revealed an intensification of negative sentiment towards the vignette depicting the investor. Participants expressed broad suspicion towards this representative of the economic elite in the form of conjecture based on a variety of issues.

The idea that during the uprising the investor is having just as a hard a time of it as the rest of the Chilean people is the subject of overwhelming doubt. Instead, the dominant opinion is that this individual would be completely unaffected due to his isolation from the rest: living in a bubble, he is blissfully unaware of what is happening to people that live in the more working-class parts of the city. Adopting a simplistic view, Santiago can be roughly divided into the wealthier districts which lie towards the mountains to the east, and the poorer districts to the west. This division is commonly represented by Plaza Italia, an iconic open space on the border between affluent Providencia and bustling downtown Santiago, and the traditional epicentre of demonstrations and other protest activity, commonly referred to since 18/O as Dignity Square. More prosperous citizens, in this case represented by the investor, often refer disparagingly to their less well-off counterparts as “Plaza Italia and below”. The general belief is that the investor just wants to get on with his life, and that he is likely planning or enjoying a holiday abroad, unconcerned by the situation in his home country.