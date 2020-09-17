Crimes against humanity in Venezuela: UN report urges accountability

The Mission found that high-level State authorities held and exercised power and oversight over the security forces and intelligence agencies identified in the report as responsible for these violations. President Maduro and the Ministers of the Interior and of Defence were aware of the crimes. They gave orders, coordinated activities and supplied resources in furtherance of the plans and policies under which the crimes were committed.



“The Mission found reasonable grounds to believe that Venezuelan authorities and security forces have since 2014 planned and executed serious human rights violations, some of which – including arbitrary killings and the systematic use of torture – amount to crimes against humanity,” said Marta Valiñas, chairperson of the Mission.



“Far from being isolated acts, these crimes were coordinated and committed pursuant to State policies, with the knowledge or direct support of commanding officers and senior government officials.”



Extrajudicial executions



Even conservative estimates suggest that Venezuela has one of Latin America’s highest rates of killings by State agents.



The Mission investigated 16 cases of police, military or joint operations resulting in 53 extrajudicial executions. It also reviewed 2,552 additional incidents involving 5,094 killings by security forces, although not all were necessarily arbitrary.



From 2015 to 2017, Operations for People’s Liberation (OLP), purportedly established to fight crime, resulted in arbitrary detentions and extrajudicial executions. The Mission investigated or reviewed 140 operations, resulting in 413 people being killed, sometimes shot at point blank range.



Senior Government officials repeatedly praised the operations, which typically involved hundreds of armed officers storming an area, sometimes using armoured vehicles and helicopters. One OLP in the Santa Rosa de Agua area of Maracaibo, Zulia State, in September 2015 left five men dead and more than 60 detained, most of them fishermen returning from work; women were mistreated and household items looted.



Eight of the operations reviewed resulted in 10 or more deaths. Following criticism of their heavy-handed tactics, the Government relaunched the OLPs as Operations for People’s Humane Liberation (OLHP) before phasing them out by mid-2017.



However, extrajudicial executions continued. Two security forces – the CICPC and the Special Action Forces (FAES) of the National Bolivarian Police (PNB) – were responsible for 59% of all killings by security forces in the period under review and were the perpetrators of the extrajudicial executions documented in the report.