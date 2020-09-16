Deepfakes: The hacked reality

Deepfakes first appeared in 2017, the year of the fake news boom. The Reddit user /r/deepfakes first published his pornographic creations using algorithms and image libraries with free access, producing amazing results.

In sync with the emergence of TikTok and aging or facial rejuvenation apps, this anonymous user’s technique became popular, and soon after, the first app incorporating any face to an existing video came out. From Bolsonaro as The Red Grasshopper to Cristina Kirchner as a Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Race, the Internet was filled with videos for (mostly) humorous purposes, although the overwhelming majority was still pornographic.

What’s most remarkable about deepfakes is the improvement of its quality. In August, a fan published his own version of a young Robert De Niro in The Irishman. A comparison between Netflix's CGI work and this YouTube user's deepfake (and the millions of dollars of difference) gives an indication of the accessibility and potential effectiveness of this tool.

For these creations, an autocoder is used to create a latent image with only a few variables (smile parameters, frown, etc.), which then replaces the final image with others (the same gestures with another face, or the same face with another speech, for example).

Nevertheless, we are not only talking about still or moving images, but also sound. The false news based on a viral audio about Lionel Messi's alleged move to Manchester City could have done without a talented copycat. The audio could have well been created with a software such as the one used by Boston Children's Hospital to recreate the voice of those who have lost their speech.

In September, the first major deepfake scam became public: according to the Wall Street Journal, the CEO of an English company transferred 220,000 euros on the order of software that impersonated the voice of his German boss.

Not only does the mere existence of this technology enable the possibility of creating fakes - with unusual political and social consequences - but also displaces the reality of their status: if what exists can be adulterated or directly invented, everyone has a right to mistrust. The most paradigmatic example of this problem, reports Rob Toews in Forbes magazine, happened in Gabon.

For many months in 2018, Gabon’s president, Ali Bongo, did not appear publicly. The rumours about his health status and even his possible death forced the government to reveal that Bongo had suffered a stroke, but he was recovering and was scheduled to give a speech for the New Year. The rigidity and apparent artificiality of the leader's movements in the recorded message quickly awakened the psychosis of the opposition: the video is false, they declared.

A week later, and relying on the apparent acephaly, a faction of the army wanted to stage a coup d'état in Gabon, although it was later repressed... by Bongo himself, who is still in charge of the government. The video had not been altered.

Nothing but the truth

The pandemic took our relationship with virtual images to unsuspected levels. Job interviews, classes, baptisms, doctor appointments, court hearings, legislative sessions, and even sex. Being “present" is now an increasingly dispensable requirement in the rituals and institutions that constitute our society.

Conversely, virtual identity, or "fingerprint", is becoming increasingly relevant, and not only in legal but also in practical terms. Authentication is vital where quotidian life finds its way only through digital projection.

Children from all over the world know that, similarly to what the Argentinian Senator Esteban Bullrich did in Congress, they can make fun of their teachers by putting images on a loop in a virtual classroom.

Deepfakes present more complicated problems. Artificial intelligence (AI) is already used for the mass creation of comments to position a product or service on e-commerce platforms, and also for political purposes, as proven during Argentina’s presidential campaign in 2019.

Why not imagine mass protests or mobilisations, summary executions, repressions, street crimes, and other invented visual records? If the "smear campaigns" are already a consolidated tool, both for those who practice them and for those who use them as an excuse, what possibilities do deepfakes open up? What levels of political misery can drag down the possibility of a visual record being false?