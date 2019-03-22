How to move in the 21st century

Now, if resources are limited, they will undoubtedly have to be managed effectively. This is what Peter Singer demonstrates when he compares the high expenditure of NGOs training guide dogs against the very low cost of other NGOs working to prevent blindness in Africa. Of course, every euro invested in the African NGO is more effective, but no one would agree that guide dog NGOs should cease to exist.

If we talk about the arts and sciences, we have a more complex scenario, because both work in a dimension of possibilities, of potential events.

The most important inventions have resulted from great public investments in research, and the most beautiful expressions of the meaning of life, which escapes the market, continue in the fields of the arts and humanities. To dispense with both means to confine ourselves to the current project, and postpone a better proposal for civilization.

There is a whole current of liberal thinking and prominent intellectuals like Steven Pinker who would not give any credence to this answer, as they have an inexhaustible optimism and an arsenal of data to show how this project has allowed us safer, more comfortable, healthier, wealthier lives, and that we are happier than ever.

I think they need to relativize their analysis to conclude that, in reality, so many resources have never been so wasted, and never have so many possibilities been prevented from being put into practice to reach this world they are depicting.

A.L: The Israeli Yuval Noah Harari, author of Homo Deus, is more like a guru for futurology lovers than a true intellectual. I know that David Harvey has served as a great inspiration for you and as a geographer you may think that we are still prisoners of geography. In short, I would like to ask you for a recommendation (or a warning) that will help us proceed into 21st century culture.

R.H: You are offering me great references. I think David Harvey's The Condition of Postmodernity should be suggested reading for all students, regardless of their career choice. It is fundamental in understanding our relationship with time, space, society and the instruments of power that permeate it.

I would not risk saying, as Tim Marshall does, that we are prisoners of geography, but I would say that we are even less so prisoners of history. The imminence of the present has never been so exuberant and concerning. If you allow me to exaggerate, the present already has weight in itself, and no more history is needed. Space remains more vital and saturated than ever... it has a phenomenological horizon ahead.

Perhaps you are right to view a historian like Harari as more of a guru than a true intellectual, but I see many merits in his work. First, it is not easy to compile such a large amount of scientific research and fit it into a well-structured narrative for such a wide public, but a public no less intelligent or less interested.

In contrast with Pinker, I do not judge him for over-optimism when he describes how humanity overcame war, plague and hunger, because he insists on showing the other side of the coin, such as obesity and eating disorders in contrast with hunger. Of course, he uses idioms, but we have already seen interdisciplinary linguistic adaptations, either mechanic or organic, and now is the moment for algorithmic adaptation. This is not a heresy either.

I sense that many people, even reading Homo Deus, had not had previous contact with posthumanist ideas in a serious way, but instead had viewed it as science fiction. While it is true that scholars like Donna Haraway and many others had already pointed to the end of humanistic puritanism in the second half of the previous century, it is also true that this knowledge was very inbred.

Perhaps we should see Harari's work as a call to the entire academic community, which should worry less about the neoliberal fetishism of scientific publication industry, especially if we are talking about the field of the humanities, and should strive to make research results circulate through society.

To provide an example, the recent publication of the book The strange order of things by respected neuroscientist Antonio Damasio does not seem a simple coincidence. This work, which of course I recommend, deals with a highly relevant topic, the union between cultural and genetic evolution.

It is not a simple subject, and it is extremely transdisciplinary. Damasio makes an effort to explain, for example, how subjectivity is a process of interdependencies and not a static self; or how this subjectivity and feelings result in a creative intelligence. If Kant could read the work, he would surely replace his Categorical Imperative with a new Homeostatic Imperative.

Going back to thinking about categories of space and movement, the only thing I would caution is that we need to redefine our place in the world.

A.L: As this interview deals metaphorically about movement, I invite you to not rest until conducting another interview like this in the future, O.K.?

R.H: Thank you very much for your insightful questions. We live in a time where we need to be prepared both to move and to mobilize. It’s been a pleasure!