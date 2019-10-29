The reproductive rights movement makes history in Oaxaca

Almost 13 years ago, there was a lot to talk about Mexico City. For the first time in Mexican history, in April 2007, the decriminalization of abortion was approved by local congress up until the 12th week of pregnancy. It was world news, given that Latin America is one of the continents with more restrictive laws regarding women’s reproductive rights. To date, 97% of women of reproductive age in Latin America and the Caribbean live in countries where abortion is penalized.

The triumph in Mexico City was achieved after decades of work by different political actors, and although there was always the risk that the local congressmen would not pass the law, it was a success. In 2007, in the Mexican capital, a combination of political opportunities came together that allowed the advancement of women's reproductive rights.

The rest of the country did not share the same fate. Although there were efforts to do so in Guerrero, Morelos and Coahuila, the political authorities would not allow a vote that could change the law. Furthermore, from 2008 to date, there has been a wave of amendments to local constitutions aiming to protect life from the point of conception in 18 states.

This is the context in which the state of Oaxaca made history last 25th September. Oaxaca is a federal state, in the south of the country that has always been characterized – in addition to its beauty, good food and cultural traditions – by huge inequalities. This is clearly highlighted by the fact that it remains one of the states that in 2016 recorded one of the highest maternal mortality rates (44.3 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births) and in which many women have been reported and have had to face criminal trials and sentences for having an abortion.