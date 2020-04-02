“The situation of human rights defenders in Colombia is unsustainable”: UN

The tension with the UN following its latest report confirms the trivialization of the crisis of social leaders by the Colombian government.

On March 4, 2020, the United Nations Special Rapporteur, Michel Forst, presented in Geneva his report on the situation of human rights defenders in Colombia. The report reveals the country has the highest rates of human rights defenders murders in Latin America. Furthermore, it warns of worrying levels of impunity for these murders (89% of the cases have not been solved).

The report’s content caused discontent in the government led by Iván Duque. This disapproval was officially expressed by the chancellor, Claudia Boom, who said the report lacked "objectivity and comprehensiveness."

Understanding the government's reaction involves evaluating the profile of those killed and the government's official discourse on this humanitarian crisis.

The UN documented that in 2019, 107 social leaders were assassinated. Those killed were mostly peasants, indigenous people and Afro-descendants actively involved in two activities: promoting the implementation of the Peace Agreement signed between the Colombian state and the FARC-EP and claiming social and economic rights for their communities.

Moreover, high-ranking government officials have recognized the seriousness of the problem in their speeches, but have denied its political connotation and systematic nature. Francisco Barbosa, Presidential Adviser on Human Rights, stated that the murder of social leaders responds to random events related to the dynamics of common crime in the different regions. Therefore, for him, the technical definition of the concept of systematicity is not applicable. More recently, the Minister of the Interior, Alicia Arango, stated that the murder of social leaders is a problem of a lesser magnitude compared to the deaths from cell phone robberies in Colombia. Failing to recognize the political dimension of this humanitarian crisis will not allow for the design of necessary preventive responses that effectively curb causes.

Interventions like the above illustrate the main discrepancy between the positions of the UN and of the Colombian government.