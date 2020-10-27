Multinationals and human rights abuses: are there any good news?

The challenge of defining limits and rules of the vast power of multinational corporations towards States and citizens has been a long-standing issue in global governance. This power is illustrated by Amnesty International: out of the top 100 economies, 51 are corporations, 49 are States. The relationship of business with human rights has been an object of international debate for years, but in the last months, we have witnessed developments moving from the soft law approach to the request coming from the corporations of a regulation of their obligations related to human rights. Is there a shift in the global market?

Protect, Respect, Remedy: these are three pillars of the voluntary uniform framework set by the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs) - endorsed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2011- which define and allocate the responsibilities in relation to human rights between the States and businesses.

The same existence of the UNGPs amounts to the acknowledgement of a gap in the International Human Rights Law in a globalised market. International Human Rights Law was created around the States as sole subjects and sole bearers of obligations under International Law, and as a tool to limit State’s power before the citizens. On the other side, International Law regulating economic development has grown disconnected from International Human Rights Law through tools to promote and protect investment (BITs) and multilateral commercial conventions.

In the context of the new international order characterised -amongst other factors- by the existence of a global market in which businesses become international actors, the UNGPs spell out that the protection of human rights needs to be re-oriented and placed at the centre to facilitate the acknowledgement of the role and liability of new potential abusers (businesses), as well as an extended State’s responsibility towards their protection.

In the context of this acknowledgement, the main contribution of the UNGPs is that they design, in the reality of the global market, a standardized general framework arranging and assigning responsibilities to States and businesses by means of specific conducts, having succeeded to achieve the acceptance and support of this new actor, the corporations. In addition, the UNGPs have also influenced the initiative of national legislators.

In the market, the UNGPs have been followed by a great number of general and sectorial standards of accountability, prevention and mitigation of the negative social and environmental impacts of business: the Global Reporting Initiative, the International Finance Corporation Standards, the ISO 26000 on Corporate Responsibility, the OCDE Guidelines for Multinational Corporations (2011 review) and its Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Business Conduct (2018), the Global Compact, or the EU Guides for Oil & Gas and for ICT sectors.

As for the initiative of the national Parliaments, France led the trend in 2017 with its Duty of Vigilance Law establishing the legal responsibility of parent companies for monitoring and addressing the operations of subsidiaries under their control or in its supply chain. Germany, Switzerland, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, Thailand, Kenya are amongst the countries having announced similar initiatives. Other countries have opted for laws setting duties to monitor the respect of basic labour standards (prohibition of child and forced labour) in their supply chain (e.g. USA, UK, The Netherlands or Australia).