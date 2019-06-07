Los Moreco, a new type of criminal group in Costa Rica

Los Moreco is a far more powerful gang than Costa Rica, the so-called “Switzerland of Central America”, is used to dealing with.

Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) has carried out several raids nationwide against them. The operation was described as a near fatal blow to the group, leading to seven arrests, the seizure of over two tons of cocaine and an array of weapons.

However, the leader of the group, José Efraín López Mendoza, known as M1, managed to escape authorities and remains at large.

He is thought to have close connections with criminal groups in the United States and is wanted by both by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). His escape also means that the group may yet be active.