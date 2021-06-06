Memory and forgetting in Guatemala: Catholic Church sets the war record straight

On 23 April, the Catholic Church beatified three priests and seven co-religionists, the youngest of whom was 12, who were murdered by the Guatemalan Army and local militias in Quiché, north-west of the country’s capital, several decades ago.

The ceremony was a powerful symbol of change in Guatemala, where conflict raged between 1960 and 1996, leaving more than 200,000 people dead. During the civil war, the church was persecuted for its advocacy of the dignity and rights of the poor. In the beatification mass, broadcast on national television, several bishops declared the Quiché dead, who were killed between 1980 and 1991, as martyrs.

Most of the newly beatified were Indigenous Maya, while the priests were European. All died at the hands of the army or the civilian self-defense patrols, militias created by the government of Guatemala’s late dictator, Efraín Ríos Montt that were notorious for perpetuating human rights abuses. Montt was convicted in 2013 for trying to exterminate the Ixil, a Mayan community whose villages were wiped out by his forces.

With the beatification of two Ixil, it is worth exploring the historical context of the deaths of the ten newly beatified Catholics. The murders have a regional resonance; as a Central American phenomenon, the persecution of the church was common to the dictatorial regimes of Nicaragua, El Salvador and Guatemala. Some Catholic priests remained in their parishes despite receiving multiple threats. But their decision to share the danger faced by their parishioners sometimes ended in tragedy.

In 1977, Rutilio Grande, a Jesuit priest, was assassinated in Aguilares, El Salvador. Archbishop Oscar Romero, who had previously been seen as a social conservative, was deeply affected by Grande’s death and became a critic of the government. Romero himself was shot dead in 1980 and canonized in 2018.

Elsewhere, in Rivas, Nicaragua, Spanish Catholic priest Gaspar García Laviana died fighting for the rights of the poor in 1978.

Four years later, in Guatemala, two priests – Fernando Hoyos and Serge Berten – were killed while fighting in the Guerrilla Army of the Poor, a leftist movement. It was around this time that the Guatemalan army killed the Catholics in Quiché; the Spanish priests José María Gran, Faustino Villanueva, Juan Alonso Fernández as well as their Indigenous co-religionists, Reyes Us, Rosalío Benito Ixchop, Miguel Tiu Imul and 12-year-old Juan Barrera.

The Indigenous-Catholic Cooperative

Josefa, daughter of Miguel Tiu, one of the newly beatified, has spoken about her father’s faith. She told Tujaal, an Indigenous radio station, that he converted to Catholicism aged ten and began to teach catechism.

Lay Catholics such as Miguel Tiu played a key role in the transformation of communities in Chiapas in Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador between 1940 and 1980. In Guatemala, many of the laymen were instructed by Catholic Action, an ecclesial movement initially focused on combating Maya syncretic practices, which were considered unsuitable.