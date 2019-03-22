Mexico and the Sustainable Development Goals

The majority of the attacks against human rights activists happen in the context of business activities - not surprisingly, given the obvious discrepancy between sustainable community-led development and private-sector profit-driven interests. Mining, infrastructure construction, energy and logging are all industrial activities frequently related with targeted attacks against those who oppose them.

The capture of the State has meant that, time and time again, the Mexican State has failed to implement laws that seek to prevent human rights violations by private businesses. More often than not, large businesses act with almost complete impunity, the effect of which is to increase violence further.

The 2014 spill of toxic waste from a Grupo México copper mine into rivers in the state of Sonora, in northern Mexico – the worst environmental disaster in the history of the mining sector in Mexico – is emblematic of the Mexican State’s failure to implement laws for the protection of local communities.

At the time of the spill, the environmental regulator had actually allowed a Grupo México subsidiary to operate without the environmental permits required for handling hazardous waste, in breach of its international obligation to prevent violations of the local communities’ right to a healthy environment.

Not only are laws not properly implemented; in some cases, national legislation is unduly lenient with the private sector regarding its obligation to contribute to sustainable development.

The mining lobby, for example, has managed to ensure regulations which favour its interests over those of the affected communities. Under the guise of encouraging development, the Mining Act considers mining to be in the public interest and preferential to any other use of the land – which means that the land of indigenous and farming communities is in practice readily available to extractive companies.

The Act violates the principle of international law establishing the communities’ right to self-determination. Moreover, considering that 50% of the population in the gold and silver producing areas are living in conditions of extreme poverty, the Mexican government must ask itself if mining has actually been the catalyst for local development it had promised.