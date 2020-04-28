New York City’s Movement Networks: Resilience, Reworking, and Resistance in a Time of Distancing and Brutality

We would like to dedicate this article to the memory of Thomas J. Waters, housing researcher and great friend to the New York City housing movement, who died of complications from COVID-19 on April 4.

April 14, 2020. The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in our city, New York City, jumped past 10,000. Each day brings news of loss, borne by the Internet or by the incessant waves of ambulance sirens heard across the city. New Yorkers like to think of themselves as being at the center of the world, an idea greatly facilitated by the city’s being a real and symbolic center of global capitalism. At the same time, it becomes clearer by the day that not only is COVID-19 leading to significant failures in capitalism, but also that capitalism is failing a world beset by the novel coronavirus.

On one hand, the social distancing measures mean that most business—and certainly the tourism that is one of New York City’s economic backbones—has ground to a halt, throwing millions out of work, decimating their incomes and government tax-receipts, alike. On the other hand, the predatory quality of American capitalism, from the systematic exclusions from social benefits for many low-wage workers, to chronic wage-theft, unlivable wages, lack of health care, disproportionately polluted neighborhoods, and finance-fueled rentierism and asset-stripping of communities of color have both virtually guaranteed that the COVID-19 crisis would hit working-class communities and communities of color in vast disproportion, and that these very communities would be largely neglected in everything from federal relief payments and distribution of personal protective equipment to any kind of planning for the aftermath.

In New York City and New York State, both the Mayor, Bill de Blasio, and Governor, Andrew Cuomo helped set the stage for this crisis through status quo neoliberal policy and practice, were slow to respond to the crisis, and since beginning to respond, seem incapable of putting aside their rivalry to provide consistent leadership, each giving conflicting accounts of measures to be taken to stop the spread of the virus. The result has been a “sudden shock to an overburdened system,” a system that already had nearly 80,000 homeless people in shelters on a given night, including one in ten students in public schools. Worse still, they have moved almost not at all to deconcentrate homeless people and people in jails from congregate living situations, in spite of the 100,000 empty hotel rooms in the tourist-bereft city and the resources to do it. As a result, to take one example, Rikers Island jail has more than seven times the transmission rate than the city overall, in spite of the fact that “essential workers”—such as healthcare workers, food-service workers, store-stockers, transit workers, delivery people, and yes, corrections officers and homeless shelter staff—are subject to significant transmission risks on the city’s still-crowded subways.

To make matters worse, Governor Cuomo, who has gained national prominence through daily press conferences that form a rational counterpoint to President Trump’s increasingly unhinged press briefings, pushed through a state budget in early April that is a model of neoliberal austerity. The budget cuts funds to hospitals, including the very public hospitals in the hardest-hit communities in the city, and where shortages of personal protective equipment have put staff at extreme risk. It cuts education—at all levels, including public universities—on which working-class New Yorkers depend. It adds nothing to the public housing budget, even as public housing in New York houses people at highest risk, and where long-standing cuts have led to situations in which tenants have no water to wash their hands and must crowd into the few working elevators. In the budget, as well, were provisions that have no clear economic justification—linked to falling tax-receipts—like rolling back recent reforms to the bail system that will now send more people into jails before trial, and will make it more difficult for candidates from third parties to appear on the ballot.

The passage of an austerity budget, stuffed with the governor’s policy priorities and a notable refusal to raise taxes on the super-wealthy in the most unequal state in the United States, was only possible because of COVID-19. There is little doubt that in “normal” times, New York City’s movements—around housing and homelessness, police reform, immigrant rights, low-wage workers’ rights, and higher education at a minimum—would have mobilized days of occupations at the state capitol to push otherwise-compliant state legislators to join their fewer less-compliant colleagues in opposing the budget.