One more attack on NGOs in Venezuela

The persecution of organized civil society by Chavismo is becoming harsher. Thus, after ordering international organizations operating in the country to register in the Special Automated Registry of Non-Resident Non-Governmental Organizations to continue working, the Government of Nicolás Maduro has now ordered the Superintendency of Banking Sector Institutions (Sudeban) to monitor the financial transactions of every organization.

Sudeban, in communication number SIB-DSB-CJ-OD-06524, issued on November 20, 2020, ordered the banks and other financial institutions of the country to implement “measures to strengthen the procedures, mechanisms, and technological systems that allow monitoring the business or financial operations carried out by NGOs”, according to a press release published four days later.

The supervisory body required all banks to evaluate and monitor the financial information related to non-governmental organizations, both national and international, in order to “detect unusual operations or suspicious activities of Money Laundering, Terrorism Financing, and Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction”.

In the press release, Sudeban based the requirement on the provisions of Article 171.12 and 171.16 of the Decree regulating the institutions of the Banking Sector.

These provisions empower the regulatory body to issue “prudential” standards that regulate the exercise of banking operations, besides requesting the competent authorities to agree on preventive measures to freeze any type of account or financial transaction, among other actions.

One more attack

To Accesso a la Justicia, this decision is not a simple guideline or instruction that seeks to prevent the financial system from being used for illicit activities, but rather an action that is part of a systematic plan of asphyxiation and harassment against NGOs, which threatens their operations and puts into question the exercise of the constitutional rights to association and citizen participation in public affairs.

In fact, it is a new threat against the work of non-profit groups that work in the country, derived from the arbitrary and strict control imposed by the executive branch.

The fact that Sudeban holds regulation, control, surveillance, and supervision competencies in banking matters, does not mean that it can exercise them arbitrarily; It is necessary to count on sufficient legal authorization and observe a set of principles on the exercise of fundamental rights. At the same time, there must be adequate proportionality between the factual assumption provided for in the norm and the purpose pursued by the legislator.

According to Acceso a la Justicia, the Sudeban measure translates into a restriction of the rights and assets of civil organizations whose financial movements or banking transactions are intended to be supervised under the criteria that the Maduro Government deems appropriate, without objectivity, and under the pretext of “detecting unusual operations or suspicious activities of money laundering, terrorism financing and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction”, which implies an absolute limitation of the autonomy of non-profit associations.

This decision coincides with the harassment suffered by the organizations Alimenta La Solidaridad and Caracas Mi Convive and their manager, Roberto Patiño, since last November 20. Both organizations operate 239 soup kitchens in 14 states of the country, which serve 25,000 girls and boys, as well as their families, under the endorsement of the United Nations Humanitarian Response Plan.

On November 25, agents of the National Police against Corruption raided the residence of Patiño’s parents and the day before they did the same at the organizations’ former offices in El Rosal (Caracas). Likewise, all the bank accounts of both organizations were frozen by the authorities.

In September, agents of the questioned Special Action Forces of the National Police (FAES) raided the Acción Solidaria offices and detained six of its members for several hours.

Recalling the facts

Government attempts to prevent NGO funding are not new. In 2006, the Chavista-controlled National Assembly approved the so-called International Cooperation Bill, from which the State sought to reduce access to financing for organizations.

Something similar is happening now with the Law for the Defense of Political Sovereignty and National Self-determination, as well as the Law against Organized Crime and Terrorism Financing, as warned by Accesso a la Justice. Both legal texts express a model of rules and controls that limit international financing for organizations in the country.