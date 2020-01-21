What cards, if any, can the UK play in Latin America after Brexit?

The scale of the consequences of Brexit still remain unknown. But it is clear that the UK will need to reshape its relationship with Latin America as much as with the rest of the world, and this will not resemble to anything like the long gone British Empire, a time when the current ruling actors, USA, China, Russia and the EU, did not wield the same amount of power.

Latin American economies were shaped after Independence in the nineteenth century by British dominance of global trade and the impact of UK imperialism. Regional economies have changed dramatically since then, of course, and the USA, China and the Pacific have replaced the UK as favoured partners. But the European Union remains important, politically, economically and culturally in Latin America. So what does the UK decision to leave the EU, or Brexit, which was definitively ratified in the UK elections in December 2019, mean for the region? Will it create opportunities for closer trade? Will it strengthen or undermine EU-Latin American relations? Three years after the Brexit referendum, the answers are still unclear.

Brexit is forcing the UK to reshape its foreign policy with both countries within and outside of the EU. It will also inevitably change Britain’s relationship with Latin America. The EU and Latin America have established a strategic partnership and the EU has consistently looked to trade with Mercosur, Latin America’s largest trading bloc. Although the region has been growing trade with China and the Pacific region, the EU remains Mercosur’s largest trading partner, highlighting the important role that the EU plays within Latin America. The EU also plays a role in education, aid and has traditionally supported democracy within the Latin American region.

Despite a fairly strong relationship between the EU and Latin America. Britain’s independent relationship with the region has arguably been almost non-existent and has certainly been dwindling since the early 20th century. Not only is there very little trade between the UK and the region but other than the dispute over the Falkland Islands Britain plays a very limited role in regard to political and strategic policy within Latin America. However, in a post-Brexit world Britain is looking to trade more globally and Boris Johnson, as foreign secretary, claimed he wanted to strengthen the “the UK’s relationship with countries in this region”. So can the relationship become more important once again?

Latin America’s shift away from pink tide governments towards more neoliberal governments gives Britain hope that it will be able to create a new free trade agreement with Latin America. It seems that Latin American officials are also speaking positively about possible free trade agreements with the UK. The Brazilian ambassador to the UK spoke about improving trade relations and cooperation with UK post-Brexit as have Mexico. Despite close relations and continued trade, an EU and Mercosur trade agreement, finally reached in June 2019, proved very difficult to achieve with discussions ongoing from 1999. One problem was simply the number of countries with interests on at stake. Some experts argue, therefore, that a trade agreement might be easier when the EU is no longer involved given that the consensus of all EU member states will no longer be required. Alongside Mercosur there may be opportunities for enhanced trade with the Pacific Alliance, which includes Chile, Colombia, Peru and Mexico. This bloc is considered to be more neoliberal and so may be more likely to come to a deal with the UK and be more supportive of foreign investment and international trade.