Oxford University can’t hide its role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal

Do you defend free thinking in Latin America and beyond? In democraciaAbierta, we fight against censorship, fear, fake news and manipulation, defending free thinking around the world. Donate and help us to defend democracy and human rights here

On December 5th, Oxford University professor Ray Duch is hosting a workshop on social media including another prominent academic, Temple University professor David Nickerson, speaking about "Why I was not worried about Cambridge Analytica (and you should not have been either)."

Nickerson’s talk calls into question the effectiveness of CA’s behavioral microtargeting arguing that personality traits are difficult to predict and only weakly linked to behaviour. Meanwhile, Prof Duch has undeclared ties to SCL Elections, a related company. The connection between the now disgraced firm and another of the world's most prestigious universities mean we should continue to be worried about this network of companies and its academic ties.

Without former Cambridge University professor Alexander Kogan’s desire to obtain Facebook data for his research, Cambridge Analytica would never have had access to the 87 million profiles they used to elect Trump in 2016. But Dr Kogan was not the only academic who worked with parent company SCL and Cambridge Analytica itself as they developed methods for data gathering, analytics and rolled out unethical campaigns worldwide. Many of the firm’s academic and commercial collaborators remain unknown, and some universities are actively obscuring their staff’s involvement.

SCL sought to involve academics from universities worldwide, including both Oxford and Cambridge, in their work. Sometimes, they would subcontract Dr Zsolt Kiss who was a PhD student at Oxford looking at emotion in campaigns and his business partner, Duch, to aid them in research design, Brittany Kaiser told me. Together Dr Kiss and Prof Duch incorporated a company, D&K Analytics Services Ltd in October 2014 that was dissolved on 1st March 2016. This service was apparently "really expensive and used to design the qualitative and quantitative research programs." Duch said he worked on projects for SCL for 6 months only between fall 2014 and February 2015 to help them with sophisticated data analytics on public opinion surveys for a range of clients, the work included regression and identifying missing values in a dataset. He applied the kind of analysis in his 2008 book, "The Economic Vote."

Duch is an expert in online experiments and was awarded a Google Faculty Research Award of $63,913 in August 2014 for “Innovating Behavioral Experiments on the Internet”. In his academic work Duch has developed a digital app to predict voting through social media; for this project he followed ‘the digital trace of Texas Facebook users to predict the outcome of Texas congressional district elections' in 2018 and use 'public, explicit measures of candidate support on Facebook -- such as likes, loves or explicitly positive comments – as proxies for voting intention.' Raymond Duch was using MTurk to do this – paying users $2 to 'Fill in information about social media users in the USA' and 'Navigate to the about page of a given user by carefully following the instructions; fill in a survey about this user with their publicly available info; repeat for the specified number of times and submit the hit.’ Duch said he had no contact with the Cambridge University professors involved in the recent Facebook scandal.