The bookbinder and the exorcist: the future of digitalisation in education (and everything else besides)

“We are guided by an elite that uses digital technology but not digital rationality”.

Alessandro Baricco

Public policies relating to digital tend to oscillate between carefree techno-solutionism and technophobic neo-Luddism. The result of these neurotic lurches in approach to policy, where the educational community is lectured about the dangers of technology while at the same time being thrust into the arms of large digital corporations, is that such corporations now control and monitor the vast majority of educational establishments... and, with that, the behaviour of students, teachers and families.

But in fact things can be different. In this article will explore how. To do so, we will look at a practical example: our plan, drawn up with families, on the Privacy and Democratic Digitalisation of Schools, recently accepted by the Catalan Department of Education.

The invention of the printing press democratised access to knowledge, and led to the Enlightenment, a historical era in which we started to defend that “human knowledge could combat ignorance, superstition and tyranny to build a better world” (according to Wikipedia).

Since that invention, ever greater numbers can read and even write books. Books have been used in teaching for a long time. And not only books that speak of erudite, practical things; fiction, too, plays a role in teaching.

Ever since the invention of the printing press, books have been used to build our societies, yet no one, in this last half a millennium or so, will have ever entertained the idea that in order to read these books, or use them to teach, we would first expect people to learn how to bind them.

It is true that there have always been, and will always be, authorities that want to decide what can be read and what cannot be read, who consider books dangerous, something to be feared rather than understood. Yes, both books and authors have been banned, burned and censored, but it is generally accepted throughout the democratic world now that such practices aren't very suitable.

It is therefore surprising that, in some countries like Spain, the most common format for teaching digital in the classroom is through programmes created and training offered by ICT technicians and the police. As an analogy with books, this is like literature being taught by bookbinders and exorcists (and this is not in any way to detract from either of those professions).

In some cases, digital training also involves experts in ethics, which is not necessarily a bad thing as long as such ethics teachers are also expected to be involved in the teaching of literature, mathematics, economics, science, history, geography, the arts and physical education.

In short, if we want to prove ourselves a society fit for our times, and to take advantage of the digital revolution, we should be no more afraid of digital than we are of any other tool, nor should it be a prerequisite to be technology experts. All we need is to understand it.