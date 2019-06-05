A timber laundering mafia ravages Peru

In Pucallpa, the hub of the illegal timber trade in Peru, dirty wood is laundered by an array of timber traffickers, who range from individuals armed only with connections and an eye for a deal, to major businesses owned by powerful timber barons. None of them, though, could operate without the regional government body charged with protecting the region’s forests: the Forestry and Wildlife Management Directorate (Dirección de Gestion Forestal y de Fauna Silvestre – DIGEFFS).

These regional forestry directorates are the gatekeepers to an industry worth hundreds of millions of dollars. But they work not to protect the forests and regulate the trade, but instead to profit from the ransacking of the Amazon.

“The wood arrives here and it is lost completely,” said a Pucallpa forestry agent, who did not want to be identified for fear of professional repercussions. The reason is simple. “This is where the worst of it all starts — the high-level corruption.”

Permits to Steal

Regional forestry directorates such as the DIGEFFS were born of a move in 2009 to decentralize oversight of the forestry sector in Peru’s main logging regions, bringing it under the control of regional governments. This devolution of power granted the newly created directorates control of the most important resource of all for the illegal timber trade: the transport permit, known as the “Guia de Transporte Forestal,” or “GTF.” GTFs show wood is from a legal, authorized source and can be moved and sold.

“With these permissions the wood is already laundered,” said Albino Aliaga Campos from the Pucallpa office of the Agency for the Supervision of Forest Resources (Organismo de Supervisión de los Recursos Forestales – OSINFOR), the state body charged with inspecting the logging sector. “When it is being transported you can’t tell if the timber is legal.”

InSight Crime obtained documentary evidence illustrating one of the most common ways GTFs make it into the hands of timber traffickers — they are cloned by corrupt officials. In the first document there is a GTF filled out for legal timber harvested from an authorized concession. In the next, is the exact same GTF but filled out with presumably illegal timber listing a local sawmill as owners of the wood.

However, the reproduction of documents to launder illegal wood is just one service offered by the forestry directorate corruption networks.

Much of it starts with inspections and verifications. Officials man road and riverside checkpoints all along the timber transit routes and carry out onsite inspections at sawmills and other facilities. These officials turn a blind eye to illegal timber as it passes through; they also forge traceable supply chains by fraudulently verifying the passage of timber from concessions through checkpoints and to sawmills that never see the wood itself.

“They are not control points, but [money] collection points,” Pucallpa forestry agent Antonio Chambergo told InSight Crime.

The directorates’ stamps of approval are also needed for another key laundering process: fraudulent operating plans that secure logging companies permission to harvest fictitious trees. These plans are compiled by forestry agents known as regents, then approved by forestry officials. Once they are approved, then the companies can fill the fraudulent quotas with illegally logged wood.

Between 2009 and late 2018, OSINFOR filed reports of nearly 2,500 suspect plans approved by forestry directorates across Peru, granting permission for the harvest of 114,000 non-existent trees. Those responsible for the concessions are sporadically sanctioned for these violations, but the forestry officials and regents almost never face repercussions, much to the consternation of OSINFOR.

“If it is fraudulent, then there is a chain of responsibility there,” said Aliaga.

The directorates’ services do not end with facilitating the trafficking of timber, they also provide protection. Forestry regents describe officials taking payments to falsify reports and paperwork in order to secure the release of seized shipments, while prosecutors complain about how directorate officials sabotage and undermine their investigations.

For those that work in the directorate, the opportunities are endless, and the work is lucrative.

“You see officials with wage of 2,500 ($750) soles a month walking around with a new motorbike, car, wife and two mistresses – where did this money come from?” said Chambergo.