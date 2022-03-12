Hunger and desperation: Venezuela’s huge displacement crisis

Hunger is one of the main reasons people leave Venezuela. The Venezuelan Finance Observatory, an independent group of economic analysts, said that a shopping basket for a family of four cost 75% more in January 2022 compared to the same period two years ago.

Zairet has first-hand experience of this, saying: “It was almost impossible to buy things like rice, flour and sugar.” Before she finally left Venezuela, she says, she was making a daily journey across the trochas, or illegal crossing points, into the Colombian city of Cucuta, to sell sweets to drivers at the traffic lights. The trochas are notorious; both border guards and criminals extract money and goods from the desperate people crossing over. But Zairet felt she had no choice. In Colombia, basic food items were cheaper than in Venezuela. “If I didn’t go [to Cucuta], then we’d have nothing to eat,” she says. Soaring inflation means that a monthly salary in Venezuela is equivalent to between $1.50 and $4, only enough to buy a carton of a dozen eggs or one or two bags of flour.

Jorge Luis has seen thousands of caminantes pass through Pamplona in the two years since he arrived from Barquisimeto, a city in north-western Venezuela. A middle-aged former traffic policeman, he has taken it upon himself to stand outside the town’s hospital to direct traffic and keep an eye on people’s parked cars in exchange for a few coins. “That’s better than nothing,” he says. Luis also makes it a point to encourage the caminantes. “I speak with a lot of them and try to motivate them, to help them keep going.”

Colombia has been generous to the 1.8 million Venezuelan migrants it hosts, which is equivalent to 32% of all Venezuelan migrants in Latin America, according to the World Bank. In February 2021, president Iván Duque announced a new ten-year Temporary Protection Status (TPS) for Venezuelans already in Colombia. Luis is grateful but says TPS makes him realise he won’t be going home any time soon. He looks at his wife, who is selling hot tinto, sweet black coffee, from a small stand. The coffee’s aroma blends with the exhaust fumes of passing lorries and buses. Tears roll down Luis’s cheeks and his voice cracks as he remembers a Venezuela that no longer exists: “There was democracy in my country once, and I have good memories of those times. We were middle class. I worked for the government and my wife worked as a manager in a bank. We had good lives and didn’t worry about money. We even had two cars.” He adds, despairingly, “It’s like my country has been through a war, and I can’t see it recovering soon.”

Before tinto sellers like Luis’s wife start for the day, Pamplona’s main square often doubles as a dormitory. One chilly Friday morning, three young men are huddled under thin blankets in the square’s bandstand. They have some cans of tuna, given to them by an international NGO, as part of a kit supplied to Venezuelan migrants. This sort of help is welcome, but it’s in short supply. The Brookings Institution has described the Venezuelan refugee and migrant crisis as “the most underfunded” in modern history. Since the pandemic hit, Purlaez’s shelter cannot house only 67 migrants each night, even though hundreds continue to pass through the town. The attitudes of Pamplona’s residents towards the caminante also appear to be changing. Townsfolk would once search out caminante to host for the night, but that seldom happens anymore, says Purlaez: “Now very few people open their doors to migrants.”

Back on the road into Pamplona, Emily and other caminantes say the residents’ reluctance to help them is understandable. There have been stories of caminantes stealing from those who try to help them. Oswual says he has heard of migrants robbing the truck drivers who give them a ride.

For all the difficulties of getting to Pamplona, the migrants know their journey from here on will only get harder. A man in the group near Emily says he’s “heard the journey gets much colder the further we get once we get nearer to the páramo,” referring to the moorlands. These are feared by caminantes for their harsh winds, heavy rains and near-freezing temperatures. “I’ve heard if we pass the páramo we could freeze and die,” says Emily. “This is why I need some more money to get a bus ticket. I don’t want to walk on that part of the route.”

They all look at each other and smile, despite their exhaustion and fear of what lies ahead. “We’re tired, but we’re not giving up,” says Oswual, his enthusiasm spreading to the others. A passerby stops and gives them some coins, enough for a cup of coffee for everyone. It will keep them going for a while.