The transformation of housing into financial assets normalizes misery in the cities of the Americas

This is an extraordinary type of abuse because it deprives the lower classes of obtaining a small apartment in a tower in the neighborhood. No, that tower now belongs to high-income sectors because a capital gain can be extracted from it, and it’s not so much about the rent they earn. It's the building itself that functions as an asset. That’s to say, there are two circuits: that of the people who rent, what they pay, and so on. And the other circuit is the financial asset, which becomes a flux that circulates in the sophisticated operating systems of high finance.

It's not the traditional banking system. We're talking about something else. It's algorithmic mathematics at play. Through it, you can transform almost any element. This door, this garden, transformed into something that can be used to generate value. Money, Money, Money. The transformation is colossal, and most people don't know it. They don't see that it's not just a house anymore, that the house becomes a value, like a stock market value. It is no longer a plain house because they've transformed it into value through the algorithms.

So, three thousand houses or three buildings have been transformed into an asset that is bought, sold, bought, and sold. Those who suffer are the lowest income people who cannot continue paying more and more for each house. For me, it's brutal. It's excessive because there is already so much accumulation of money. Did they also have to take that? Did they also have to extract the added value from the humble people?

The normalization of misery

JZ: By the way, I have, more than the impression, the conviction that one of the merits of the European states (beyond the welfare state) is the institutionality. That is, the possibility of having instances that are not ideologically linked to the parties that hold power. Don't you have the impression that this is one of the pending tasks in Latin America?

SS: Yes, absolutely. Some of the big European cities have good housing stories following World War II. Necessary initiatives. That doesn't stop the good and reasonable European governments from also looking for surplus value, but what’s happening in North America, Latin America, and some other parts of the world is of much more brutal and ruthless dimension.

This perversion ultimately affects us who live in the city because we have people living on the streets. We see this in New York and California. At night, the city center is full of people sleeping on the street, and they’re more or less of a certain age. They're not young people in their 20s. No, they're people who have lost everything. They’ve been thrown out of their homes.

How I wish they had more visibility because a more determined reaction is needed. That's not the case at the moment. What happens most of the time is that their circumstances become normal --the normalization of misery.

There’s some sort of generosity. One can say that it’s an irony. We’re the ones who let them live there. It could even be considered a positive attitude, but it doesn't go very far, does it? It's the emerging culture in our cities that normalizes seeing people sleeping on the streets as part of the landscape.

JZ: I was also asking you from the point of view of institutionality because I have the impression that not everything can be left to people’s goodwill. The system still has to provide certain rules.

SS: Institutionality is irreplaceable for attending to the people who are survivors, those who have spent nights without food, nights where it pours, and they end up all wet and sick. When there’s so much wealth, there are so many modalities through which the situation could be changed. We’re not saying that everyone should have a luxury house, no, but the most basic housing that any municipal government should provide. The institutions must be in place to carry out this priority task.

JZ: I know there’s no one single solution, there must be many, but is regionalization one of the solutions in the sense that it can help decentralize this huge concentration in global cities as you call them?

SS: Absolutely, yes. That's very important. You said it. I totally agree. I add to that that we have to protect housing, especially housing, where the most vulnerable people live. I think that both the regional and municipal governments should be a little more concerned about this. There are various types of logic circulating here, various cultures at play, where we see that some customs are marked by a kind of indifference to the social situation, while other cultures, as is it the case with the French, the Germans, the Swiss, have a greater sense of awareness. The Americas are the most problematic regions. I think the Americas are not coming out of this situation well.