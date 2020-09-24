Who protects Colombians?

September 9, 2020, 00:45 a.m: "Fine me." These were the last words of Javier Ordóñez, a 45-year-old lawyer.

The events, according to his friend Wilmer Salazar, who was with Javier that morning in Bogotá, Colombia, unfolded like this:

On September 8, around midnight, Javier Ordóñez, Wilder Salazar and Juan David Uribe left Ordóñez's apartment to buy a bottle of liquor, as many Colombians do when they get together. They went to a nearby park where they were approached by a motorized police patrol with two policemen. Ordóñez exchanged a few words with the uniformed men and Wilder told him to go back to the house to listen to music. They did.

They walked, slowly. When they were close to the building, the same motorized patrol arrived from behind. As he passed by, Salazar recounted, one of the policemen told Ordóñez "he is not getting away, and that there will no fines." Javier turned around and said “what is your problem? What happens?" At that moment, and without a word, one of the policemen gets off the bike, takes out the taser gun and fires the first shot at Ordóñez. Salazar hears the discharge clearly. Ordóñez falls to the ground and another policeman goes on top of him to try to immobilize him. From then on, Javier is given at least eight more shocks despite the fact that he was already immobilized. On the ground, they rip his shirt off and hit him in the face. Discharges are no longer on top of clothing, but directly to the body. Ordóñez begs again and again "No more, please no more", but the shocks continue.

More police arrive and handcuff Salazar and Ordóñez, while Uribe records everything. They are taken to the CAI (Comando de Acción Immediata) of VillaLuz, where they leave Salazar in a corner while they continue to verbally and physically attack Ordoñez. They throw him at Salazar's feet, remaining in a fetal position. Police only approach Ordoñez to attack him more. More police arrive and, although they see Ordóñez almost unconscious and with breathing problems, they do nothing. A friend of Salazar comes to ask for him and they tell her that he is not there, he feels panic. Then, shortly after, Uribe arrives and, although they tell him the same thing, he forcibly enters and sees them. He runs to help Ordóñez, but he can't. An ambulance calls and leaves with Salazar and Ordóñez from the CAI for the María del Lago clinic. They drive fast. Doctors and nurses do not waste a second and enter Ordóñez, completely disconcerted, to the emergency room. Shortly after, a doctor comes out and tells Salazar that she is very sorry, but they couldn't help his friend.

One in the morning on September 10, a night that will be recorded as the trigger for the darkest protests against police brutality the region has seen.