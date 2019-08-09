Why Indigenous people are more vulnerable to mental health problems?

So this is a timely moment to reflect on one of the most pressing of those challenges – the fact that indigenous peoples are significantly more likely to experience mental health problems than majority populations.

The vulnerability of indigenous peoples in relation to mental ill-health was highlighted in a recent report by the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health, Dr. Darius Pūras. He emphasised how for indigenous peoples, the ‘political, economic and cultural structures’ that give rise to mental health problems can intersect in particularly harmful ways.

This attention to the political determinants of mental ill-health is forcefully expressed in Dr. Pūras’s summing up of the implications of his research: ‘measures to address inequality and discrimination would be far more effective in combatting mental illness than the emphasis over the past 30 years on medication and therapy.’

Research into the experience of Aboriginal people provides a stark vindication of the Special Rapporteur’s analysis. Over 30% of Aboriginal people were suffering some form of psychological distress, compared to 20% of the overall population; and 12.4% of Aboriginal people aged over 45 had dementia, compared to 2.6% of the overall population. Researchers also found dramatic increases in Aboriginal rates of youth suicide, anxiety and depression, as well as cognitive disability and mental health problems among offenders, and perinatal mental health problems.

This recognition of the need to address the political and economic causes of mental ill-health is becoming increasingly prominent in debates about the ‘global mental health crisis’ confronting us today. In particular, a number of commentators have drawn attention to how core features of neoliberalism are damaging to mental health.

William Davies, for example, has argued that ‘the meritocratic ethos of contemporary capitalism […] states that social class is no longer relevant, and therefore everybody ends up with the socio-economic position they deserve. This produces a chronic sense of self-blame, unease, anxiety and self-recrimination’.

And for Ruth Cain, ‘there is growing concern that the conditions and effects of neoliberalism – the enervating whirl of relentless privatisation, spiralling inequality, withdrawal of basic state support and benefits, ever-increasing and pointless work demands, fake news, unemployment and precarious work’ are partly to blame for the rise in mental ill-health.