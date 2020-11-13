Don’t expect systemic change under Joe Biden

Joe Biden’s victory raises two questions: will his presidency make much difference and what will Donald Trump do now?

On the first question, there are several routes open to Trump. After attempting (and failing) to challenge the election results in court, he could kick off a 2024 campaign, but whether or not the neoliberal elites will support him is another issue in itself. They probably won’t, but such is his ego and self-faith that he may go ahead anyway. He craves public acclamation and has a very large support base – not forgetting the 70 million-plus who voted for him.

He could also move abroad. This might be the most sensible course given the multiple investigations into his finances that are currently on hold, although his ego may not let him recognise the danger he faces. Or he could seethe and sulk on the sidelines, slowly sliding into irrelevance. Whichever way he goes will depend on what happens in the weeks before Biden’s inauguration, but don’t rule out the first option; the ability to give narcissism a bad name takes some doing but he certainly has it in spades.

Rising death toll

Biden faces a catastrophically divided country but he has the right style for these times. He is also greatly aided by some grim facts. With ten weeks to go until he takes office, it is clear that the US is still in the early stages of a COVID-19 second wave, and Thanksgiving on 26 November has the makings of a national super-spreader event.

The way things are headed, by Biden’s inauguration day, 20 January 2021, the COVID-19 death toll could surpass the 300,000 mark. Already, more than 230,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. On 12 November, public health officials announced more than 160,000 new COVID-19 cases, the first day to surpass 150,000 since the pandemic began, and an alarming record that came just over a week after the country first experienced 100,000 cases in a single day.