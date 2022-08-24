I always recommend the circus. Each year, the world’s best acrobats, trapeze artists and contortionists come to Edinburgh and dance along the boundaries of what human bodies can do. Or an afternoon in Hunter Square, where I once saw a street performer climb blindfold onto an eight foot unicycle and juggle chainsaws. Or Summerhall, home of theatre’s radicals.

Everything everyone says about how terrible the Edinburgh festival is, is true. They push up rents and exploit volunteer labour. Tickets are too expensive, performers get too little. A bed and a venue here in August can cost thousands – it’s much easier to bring a show if you (or your parents) have serious cash. The festival is built on carbon-heavy international travel.

Yet everything that everyone says about how wonderful the Edinburgh festival is, is also true. I took my 19-month-old daughter to her first show – Cirque Beserk – where she pointed and shouted “WOW” and “WHAT?” and, at the trapeze, “SWING”. I left Josie Long’s show dehydrated from crying and cry-snot laughing. At Jonny and the Baptists I took a large slug of my water just before a perfectly timed crack about the Queen, a silly joke you’d never get on the Beeb because it punches up too far, and the drink ended up down my sleeve.

Even this year, where the line-up has been diminished by COVID, there are still 3,500 shows to see across the official festival and fringe.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

“I love art. And I love artists, and I love seeing the sheer wonderful variety,” Josie Long tells me over hot chocolates and sweet potato chips as I try to recompose myself after her show.

“As a comedian, I have always felt that going to the festival makes me up my game and try and get better.” Most years, she says, “I'll see a handful of shows that I find so incredibly, beautifully wonderful that they give me enough food for thought and challenging stuff for the future.”

This year, post-lockdowns, it feels like there’s a lot of that challenging material at the Fringe. The well-reviewed “Your Dead Mate” is just one of many shows – more than normal, it feels like – about death, as the world tries to find a way to talk about the human impact of the pandemic. Bilal Zafar’s Care, a gentle comedy act about a year working in the brutal for-profit care home industry, tells the shocking story of how the country has auctioned off its grandparents. There are many shows about climate change. Other performers have explored and mocked the current hostility towards trans people – and the trans comedian Jen Ives has faced some of that hostility herself.