Home: Feature

‘Forget about Elon Musk’: How to save the world from Big Tech

In an openDemocracy live discussion, Shoshana Zuboff and Susie Alegre warned that, left unchecked, Big Tech can ‘change the tides of society’

James Battershill
29 April 2022, 2.47pm

Elon Musk this week reached a deal to buy Twitter for $44bn

|

Pavlo Gonchar / SOPA Images/Sipa US/Alamy

“Our job is to work politically… Forget about getting Elon Musk or any other guy to do something better rather than worse. Turn to your lawmakers... Because the failure here is a failure of law.”

This was the argument put forward by American author and academic Shoshana Zuboff in a live discussion, ‘Can we stop Big Tech getting inside our heads?’, hosted by openDemocracy last night.

Zuboff said we should focus not on trying to convince a few powerful individuals to better curate the platforms they own, but on addressing the broader power they have over society – and holding them accountable.

She explained: “We do not have the rights and the laws and the institutions to assure that these information spaces are used in ways that advance democracy and democratic ideals and human-to-human communications in ways that are tied to our rights and our choices.”

Get our free Daily Email

Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday.

Using Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an example, Zuboff, the author of ‘The Age of Surveillance Capitalism’, said we are witnessing the presence of a “new power”.

“Old power has various subspecies; totalitarianism, authoritarianism, autocracy, all somewhat different political structures that have consequences. New power is what I call ‘instrumentarian power’... They do not show up at our homes banging on the doors in the dead of night to drag us to the Gulag or the camp. They do not point a gun at our temples and threaten our families.”

This content is not shown because we don't have your consent to use cookies. You can check your cookie settings here or...

Instead, she said, “they work through what is euphemistically called targeting… from supposedly simple recommendations to psychological micro-targeting, to real-time rewards and punishments. They work on us in ways that are unseen. And yet, they are extremely powerful.

“[Big Tech] can be responsible for literally changing the tides of society, who wins, who loses, who lives, who dies.”

Zuboff’s co-panellist at the event, Susie Alegre, the author of ‘Freedom to Think: The Long Struggle to Liberate Or Minds’, expanded upon how Big Tech uses our data against us.

“[It] isn't so much about, ‘you bought a fridge’, but more about ‘well, you're clearly feeling very distressed about something right now. You're not sleeping at night. You're our kind of target audience and maybe if we feed you this information, it'll make you go out and protest’.”

You can watch a recorded version of the live discussion here.

This content is not shown because we don't have your consent to use cookies. You can check your cookie settings here or...
This content is not shown because we don't have your consent to use cookies. You can check your cookie settings here or...

Can US progressives beat back Trumpism?

The US is caught between authoritarianism and multiracial democracy. Join us on 12 May at 5pm UK (12pm EDT) for a live premiere of the documentary ‘US Progressives on a Knife-Edge’, with a leading progressive in Congress and a leading Labour Left MP on the prospects for America and the lessons that its progressive movement can offer for the Left in the UK and beyond.

Pramila Jayapal Representative in US Congress, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus
Clive Lewis British member of Parliament
Anthony Barnett Co-founder of openDemocracy and author of ‘Taking Control!: Humanity and America after Trump and the Pandemic’
Chair: Aaron White openDemocracy’s North America economics editor

Read more

View all in Home
Had enough of ‘alternative facts’? openDemocracy is different Join the conversation: get our weekly email

Comments

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.

Related

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

Audio available Bookmark Check Language Close Comments Download Facebook Link Email Newsletter Newsletter Play Print Share Twitter Youtube Search Instagram WhatsApp yourData