Website crashes this morning left hundreds of energy customers unable to submit their meter readings before energy prices soar tomorrow.

The website Downdetector, which picks up information about the status of various websites and services, identified issues with E.ON, Scottish Power, British Gas and SSE.

Frustrated customers have also taken to Twitter to report issues with the websites, as well as Shell, EDF and Octopus Energy.

Millions of households will be affected by the 54% increase to the energy price cap that comes into force on 1 April.

Customers on default tariffs paying by direct debit will see an increase of £693 from £1,277 to £1,971 per year, while prepayment customers will see an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.

Customers have been trying to take gas and electric meter readings ahead of the price hike to ensure they are not overcharged for energy used in March.

One Shell customer tweeted: “Is it just me, or has #ShellEnergy switched off its app to avoid customers reporting their #MeterReadings today before prices rocket tomorrow??”