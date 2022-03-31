One Shell customer tweeted: “Is it just me, or has #ShellEnergy switched off its app to avoid customers reporting their #MeterReadings today before prices rocket tomorrow??”
A Shell Energy spokesperson said: "Our website is experiencing disruption as we deal with a surge in the number of customers trying to access their account. Our teams are working hard to keep it online and we thank customers for their patience.”
British Gas customers have also complained on social media, with one customer saying: “British Gas app having a “technical fault” with their usage section so I cannot update my meter readings before the increase. Well played.”
openDemocracy checked the websites of all seven suppliers and confirmed that there were technical issues.
An E.ON customer tweeted: “What the heck is going on? I can’t log into my account. Your phone line wasn’t working and now I’m finally on hold for 30mins. My account details and password are correct so why won’t it let me in and just keeps saying ‘error’. Sort it out immediately please!”
E.ON responded with: “We're aware that E.ON Next have website issues today. We recommend you send them a private message with your address, date of birth and today's meter readings.”
Scottish Power customers are also having difficulties, with one customer tweeting: “Scottish power website [conveniently] not working what a [surprise]”.
Scottish Power has been responding to tweets, citing issues with their website and assuring customers that they are “working hard to resolve this.”
