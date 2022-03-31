Home: News

Energy suppliers’ websites down as customers rush to submit meter readings

A number of energy company websites are experiencing issues as customers scramble to submit meter readings

Anita Mureithi
31 March 2022, 11.35am
Energy websites have gone down on the last day to submit meter readings
|
Zoonar GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

Website crashes this morning left hundreds of energy customers unable to submit their meter readings before energy prices soar tomorrow.

The website Downdetector, which picks up information about the status of various websites and services, identified issues with E.ON, Scottish Power, British Gas and SSE.

Frustrated customers have also taken to Twitter to report issues with the websites, as well as Shell, EDF and Octopus Energy.

Millions of households will be affected by the 54% increase to the energy price cap that comes into force on 1 April.

Customers on default tariffs paying by direct debit will see an increase of £693 from £1,277 to £1,971 per year, while prepayment customers will see an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.

Customers have been trying to take gas and electric meter readings ahead of the price hike to ensure they are not overcharged for energy used in March.

One Shell customer tweeted: “Is it just me, or has #ShellEnergy switched off its app to avoid customers reporting their #MeterReadings today before prices rocket tomorrow??”

A Shell Energy spokesperson said: "Our website is experiencing disruption as we deal with a surge in the number of customers trying to access their account. Our teams are working hard to keep it online and we thank customers for their patience.”

British Gas customers have also complained on social media, with one customer saying: “British Gas app having a “technical fault” with their usage section so I cannot update my meter readings before the increase. Well played.”

openDemocracy checked the websites of all seven suppliers and confirmed that there were technical issues.

An E.ON customer tweeted: “What the heck is going on? I can’t log into my account. Your phone line wasn’t working and now I’m finally on hold for 30mins. My account details and password are correct so why won’t it let me in and just keeps saying ‘error’. Sort it out immediately please!”

E.ON responded with: “We're aware that E.ON Next have website issues today. We recommend you send them a private message with your address, date of birth and today's meter readings.”

Scottish Power customers are also having difficulties, with one customer tweeting: “Scottish power website [conveniently] not working what a [surprise]”.

Scottish Power has been responding to tweets, citing issues with their website and assuring customers that they are “working hard to resolve this.”

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

