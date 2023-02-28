Lucy and her housemates first became aware of the problem when they received a letter from a debt collection agency used by Scottish Power on 21 December, claiming they owed £2,632.96 – despite having paid their energy bills to UniHomes on time.

The letter said Scottish Power had applied for a warrant to fit a pre-payment meter and that they would be charged £150 for the court case. At the time, UniHomes told the students that this would be resolved and that the account name would be changed to UniHomes so they would not receive any further communication from Scottish Power – but a month later, the pre-payment meter was installed.

Scottish Power has since suspended the forced installation of pre-payment meters until the end of March, after energy watchdog Ofgem ordered suppliers to pause the practice while it conducts an investigation.

But Lucy and her housemates remain frustrated at how they have been treated by UniHomes. She said: “We are PhD students who are very busy and we’ve wasted days and days trying to get it sorted out, wasting time calling them constantly and them only getting back to us with a manager after about a week.

On 30 January, their pre-payment meter was credited with £187 for the month, which the housemates say is nowhere near enough for the winter months and far less than the combined £380 they pay UniHomes for unlimited energy usage.

“They have offered us a one-month refund on the direct debit (£76 each) which is good but it’s hardly a lot. It does feel like they couldn’t just do the one thing which they were meant to do and pay our bills!”

This latest revelation comes months after openDemocracy reported on how UniHomes had told students that their supposedly fixed-priced bills packages would be increasing.

‘Very stressful and unsettling’

Lucy is not alone. Students across the country who rent through UniHomes have told openDemocracy similar stories.

One such student is Toni, who studies medicine at the University of East Anglia. In April last year, Toni and his four housemates cancelled their contract with UniHomes. During their subsequent 60-day notice period they kept up to date with their payments, each paying £90 per month. But in December, six months after he moved out of the property, Toni, the head tenant in the former house share, received a letter from debt collectors acting on behalf of Shell, who said he owed £620.

After complaining to UniHomes, the situation was resolved the next day, but Toni says it caused him a lot of unnecessary stress. “I was really worried how I was going to get that money during this cost of living crisis as a full-time student,” he said.

openDemocracy has seen similar complaints made by other UniHomes customers on a UEA Facebook page.

George, a 24-year-old project manager, moved into a house in Greater Manchester with his partner and her friend last August, both of whom are students at the University of Salford. The household decided to sign up for UniHomes’ fixed-price package.

Ever since, they have received monthly electricity and gas bills from SSE. The energy firm has repeatedly demanded the housemates pay the outstanding balance and informed them that their details have been passed onto debt-collecting firms, which have also phoned and texted them.

George says he and his housemates have complained to UniHomes around ten times, sending the firm pictures of bills they’ve received. UniHomes has assured them that all bills have been paid and the account with SSE is no longer in their name – but the letters from the energy company keep coming.

The housemates are concerned that this could affect their chances of getting mortgages and loans in the future. George told openDemocracy they find the uncertainty “very stressful and unsettling”.