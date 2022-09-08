Students have told openDemocracy of their shock and stress after a major accommodation firm reneged on its ‘bills included’ contracts days before they moved in.

On its website, UniHomes, a Sheffield-based platform that works with partner lettings agents across 36 UK cities, promises: “Bills are included in all rent prices. No hidden fees.”

But in recent weeks, UniHomes has emailed student tenants to inform them that their bills will likely be going up – or will no longer be included at all.

It is a major blow to students who have already been saving to cover the previously agreed rent price and are now vulnerable to the whims of a volatile energy market.

James*, a business management student at Northumbria University, told openDemocracy his letting agent had encouraged him to “go with UniHomes so that I would get a fixed price for the cost of living crisis”.

On 11 June, when James signed for a two-bed house share with UniHomes, it was agreed he and his housemate would together pay £42 a week for his bill package– but not long before they moved in, UniHomes said it expected to increase the price in October.

James is still awaiting an announcement from UniHomes as to how much the bills will go up.

“It’s not nice, having the whole year budgeted and calculated to then be told a week before moving in that they’re gonna up the prices to however they see fit,” he said. “It’s pretty shocking really.”