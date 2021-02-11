From duck houses to nuclear weapons: what we know because of Freedom of Information law

What are ministers claiming expenses for? How much do oil companies pay to sponsor public art galleries? Did police stop-and-search operations have an effect on knife crime? What preparations have Bristol council made for a zombie attack?

We know the answer to those questions and many others thanks to the Freedom of Information Act (2000), which gives people ‘the right to know’. That means that anyone can ask a public authority – from ministerial departments to parish councils – to disclose the information they hold.

Since the act passed, politicians have repeatedly threatened to limit its powers. Recently, we revealed that an ‘Orwellian’ Cabinet Office unit has been coordinating Freedom of Information (FOI) responses across government departments, and screening journalists’ requests in ways that experts say could be breaking the law.

The unit has blocked the release of files about the contaminated blood scandal that claimed the lives of thousands across Britain and information about high-rise buildings that have potentially lethal aluminium cladding.

It’s not just journalists and rights campaigners who should be worried – the public should be too. Many of the biggest abuses of power have come to light only because of Freedom of Information requests.

Here are just a few examples of what Freedom of Information requests have revealed over the years.

How MPs spend public money