In the UK, government secrecy is growing. Here's how we fight back

Access to information is fundamental in a democracy. In the UK, citizens can send an FOI request to public authorities, wait 20 working days, and are then sent the information that they were seeking.

In theory, FOI can help us scrutinise the actions of our government and allow us to examine how taxpayers’ money has been spent. Documents released can help support us when investigating matters of public interest.

In theory, the process should be swift and efficient, and officials should not place obstacles in people’s way.

But that’s not quite what’s happening in reality.

Last year, openDemocracy set about examining the state of FOI in the UK. Our long-running investigation ended up revealing some very troubling matters.

So, on International Right to Know Day, it’s worth pausing and reflecting on what openDemocracy has revealed over the past year.

The Cabinet Office runs a secretive unit blocking FOI requests

Back in November, we published our first investigation into the Cabinet Office’s Clearing House, which instructs government departments on how to respond to Freedom of Information requests. We discovered how Whitehall departments have been referring ‘sensitive’ FOI requests from journalists and researchers to the Clearing House, which also shares personal information of requesters. Experts believe this may be a breach of data protection law.

Our subsequent investigations have revealed how the Clearing House actively discouraged the release of information about the infected blood scandal. This month, we found out that it interfered with FOI requests relating to the Grenfell Tower fire.

The Cabinet Office rubbished our reporting, calling it “ridiculous and tendentious”, but other news outlets have revealed further details of how the Clearing House operates.