Met Police accused of 'serious failure' over system flagging 'high-risk' FOI requests

Freedom of Information requests relating to Black Lives Matter and Extinction Rebellion protests were among those identified as “high-risk” by a “shocking” Metropolitan Police system.

The police force has been labelling FOI requests about sensitive issues, as well as those from journalists and MPs, as “high profile” – despite transparency rules that say FOIs should be “applicant-blind”.

Last year, more than 1,200 FOI requests – almost a third of all requests the Met received – were flagged as “high profile” and sent for sign-off by the organisation’s press office before being published.

Of those referred through the system, 35 related to the Black Lives Matter protests, 22 were about Extinction Rebellion, and 15 concerned the controversial Prevent strategy. Some 130 enquiries about the pandemic were also referred to the force’s press team for approval.

At least four requests from openDemocracy were deemed “high profile”. One of these revealed that the head of the Met Police urged the government to use Extinction Rebellion protests as a “much-needed opportunity” to limit protest laws.

Requests from the Daily Mail, The Guardian, The Sun and other media outlets were also flagged under the system.

Two weeks after providing openDemocracy with its FOI policy, the Met has now claimed it is “outdated” – but has yet to send any updates.

The guidance, released under FOI, suggests that questions from journalists and MPs “have the potential to cause significant harm”. It adds that “any request involving an identified member of the Media” must be referred through the system.

Met Police staff dealing with FOIs are told: “You MUST obtain approval from DPA [Directorate of Public Affairs] / Press Liaison... before release if this request is from a journalist or identified as high risk.”

Any information relating to the royal family is also sent for sign off, along with requests for information about surveillance and police misconduct.

The FOIs are compiled on a list that calls them “High Profile” requests, while the policy document itself describes them as “high risk”.