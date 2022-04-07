More than 110 MPs, journalists and campaigners frustrated by escalating government secrecy have joined forces to call for better enforcement of transparency rules.

They have signed an open letter telling the UK’s new information commissioner, John Edwards, that he must do more to hold ministers and departments accountable.

The letter, coordinated by openDemocracy, says the current approach to enforcing the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act is “clearly not working”. It urges Edwards to defend the public’s right to know, including allocating more resources to investigate complaints about secrecy in Whitehall.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

In response, Edwards said he recognised “the concern around timely access to information” and insisted that addressing this was a “priority”.

Our intervention follows a string of revelations about Whitehall’s abuse of the FOI Act.

Last year, a British judge criticised the Cabinet Office for its “profound lack of transparency” after openDemocracy exposed the existence of an FOI ‘Clearing House’ in government, which was ‘blacklisting’ requests from journalists and others.

A parliamentary inquiry into the Clearing House was launched in July 2021 and is still ongoing.

And recently, dozens of FOI requests about the partygate scandal have been rebuffed by officials who claim the public does not have the right to see incriminating details.

Katharine Viner, who edits The Guardian, Observer editor Paul Webster, senior Tory MP David Davis, and Private Eye editor Ian Hislop are among the signatories.

Others include the Green Party’s Caroline Lucas, former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, SNP politician Ronnie Cowan, and comedian Joe Lycett – along with a string of journalists and campaign groups.

It comes as the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) faces an unprecedented backlog of FOI inquiries – made worse by the pandemic and chronic under-funding.

The authority only resolved 4,000 complaints in 2020-21, the lowest number for more than a decade, and the list of unfinished casework grew by 56%.

Individuals who file complaints about transparency can often expect to wait months or even years for them to be fully addressed – by which time the information may no longer be relevant.

What’s more, the ICO took no action against any government department last year, despite repeated evidence that Whitehall is abusing transparency rules.

Last year, openDemocracy revealed that 2020 was the worst on record for freedom of information, with just 41% of requests to the government granted in full.

The open letter says: “The accountability that FOI provides is in real danger of disappearing, which poses a threat to the long-term national interest of this country. It is time for fresh thinking and bold action to deliver FOI transparency in the public interest.”

It urges the ICO to allocate more resources to investigating complaints about FOI. It also calls for clear protocols to be introduced to deal with authorities that have systemic patterns of poor transparency.

Investigations by openDemocracy have revealed how the Cabinet Office’s secretive Clearing House vets sensitive requests for information.

It has interfered with requests about Grenfell Tower, telling the housing department to alter responses about the disaster. And it blocked the release of sensitive files about the contaminated blood scandal, which had been requested by the son of one of thousands of people who died.

Last year, openDemocracy’s reporting led a high court judge to criticise the government for a “profound lack of transparency” that might “extend to ministers”. Our investigations also sparked a parliamentary inquiry by the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee.

At the time, the government pledged to review the way it handles FOI requests. But five months later – in January this year – it admitted that an investigator had not even been appointed.

openDemocracy also revealed the government had spent at least half a million pounds on legal fees over the last five years, trying to prevent information from being released under FOI.