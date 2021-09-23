MPs condemn UK government's ‘abuse’ of taxpayer money to fight FOIs

MPs have accused the UK government of misusing public funds by spending ‘eye-watering figures’ fighting to keep information secret in court.

Over the past five years, government departments spent at least half a million pounds on efforts to prevent the release of information under Freedom of Information (FOI) legislation, openDemocracy revealed on Tuesday.

“Ministers should not be abusing taxpayers’ money to block information from being released under Freedom of Information,” Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner told openDemocracy.

“This contempt for basic standards of honesty, integrity and transparency is just the latest example of the Conservatives breaking the rules and trying to rig the rules in their favour.

Get dark money out of UK politics Sign our petition to tell the government to tighten electoral laws and shine more light on political donations. We need to know who is giving what to our political parties. Show your support

“The government must follow the law and the public should have access to all information as outlined in Freedom of Information law, particularly when it comes to the use, or misuse, of taxpayers’ money,” she added.

At least six government departments have spent heavily on legal challenges to decisions from the information regulator, the Information Commissioner’s Office, to release information in response to FOI requests.

The Department of Health has spent £278,500 on court battles since 2016, including £129,000 on a single case to prevent the publication of ministerial diaries, which it lost. A further five departments have spent tens of thousands of pounds each on legal costs.