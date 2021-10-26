Tory advisers allowed to ‘approve’ government Freedom of Information replies

Conservative Party advisers are being allowed to vet government documents before they are released under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act.

Emails obtained by openDemocracy show that political figures are screening information in at least five government departments, which transparency campaigners warn is “deeply suspicious”.

The findings follow openDemocracy’s new report, ‘Access Denied’, which exposes the extent of the government's attack on FOI.

Some FOI officials have been directly instructed to gain approval from special advisers (SpAds) before they are allowed to release information.

Guidance from the Department for Education says: “If you’re going to disclose information that has never been in the public domain, you'll need to contact DfE’s special advisers (SpAds) to tell them your plans and they'll need to approve (‘clear’) the response.”

Another document says: “At present, SpAds want to see any requests releasing new information into the public domain in order to be sighted on possible reaction or comment in the media. They may also want to see any particularly sensitive responses or requests dealing with areas in which they are particularly interested.”

At least one of openDemocracy’s FOI requests has gone through this clearance system.

In March 2020, openDemocracy submitted a request about Quintessentially, a company founded by Conservative Party co-chairman Ben Elliot, whose services the government paid a reported £1.4m for.

After a delay, the Department for International Trade rejected the request. An internal email reveals that officials had flagged that it was sent by a journalist.

In another case, Politico revealed how the same department triages FOI requests based partly on the identity of the applicant. Campaigners argue that this undermines FOI Act, which says requests should be treated the same no matter who they are from.