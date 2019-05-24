How international solidarity saved an activist’s life in Burundi

“Upon learning the information from Zygène and Richard [Nimubona, director of programmes at APRODH], I immediately sought approval from my directors and board members to make an emergency grant,” he says. “We were able to wire the money to APRODH’s account within 24 hours. After the money arrived, it became clear that Pierre-Claver would receive other money and assistance from other funders as well. The money The Fund provided was combined with others to pay for the travel costs of one of his family members to accompany him to Brussels.”

That financial support was critical. The Belgian embassy had agreed to give Pierre-Claver a visa, but the family had to find air fares in a very short time.

“Without this support, we would have had a big problem to raise this money while Dad’s life was in a very critical condition,” says Zygène.

Tate says he was pleased that the Fund was able to respond to the incident and ensure the safety of one of its long-time partners: “My hope was that the family would see that as an organisation, we stand by our grantees in good times and in bad,” he says.

“As a human rights funder, we have an ethical responsibility to provide emergency funding when activists we support are in danger. Human rights work is inherently risky and those who support it must stand ready to respond quickly when defenders are in need.”

Struggle for survival in Brussels

After operation in Brussels | Pierre-Claver Mbonimpa. All rights reserved.

In Brussels, Pierre-Claver was quickly operated on. Doctors first fastened a metal frame on his head to hold his skull together. He spent 121 days in hospital, fed by serum and then a kind of porridge, as he could not open his mouth or chew food. He sat in an armchair, unable to lie down, and his weight went down from 82 kg to 54 kg.

But his ordeal did not stop there. As they had missed him, those who wanted to kill him went after his family. First, his son-in-law, Pascal Nshirimana, was killed, and while he was still in the hospital, his son Weli, 24, was also killed.

“My wife received a very short message via WhatsApp. Weli had just been killed, my wife informed me,” says Pierre-Claver. “I did not know what to say or do. I was totally helpless. I called some friends and asked them to bury my little son in dignity. That’s all I could do.”

Through all this, the now seventy-year-old activist has remained a man guided by peace and justice. We have never heard him speak of revenge.

Prisoner turned activist

He first made himself known by creating ABDP, an association dedicated to defending the rights of prisoners, after he himself had spent time inside. He says that prison opened his eyes. “When I got unjustly imprisoned, I discovered that detainees had no rights in prisons. They could stay in jail for years without ever being tried.” As soon as he was released, he began to defend the rights of prisoners, later extending his fight to the defence of human rights in general.

His work has made a difference. “It should be known that it was not until 2009 that the criminal code of Burundi made torture an offence! Until then, confessions obtained under torture were taken into account by the judges. Having made people understand that torture is an offence is one of the fights of which I am very proud. Thanks to APRODH, every 26 June, the World Day against Torture is celebrated in Burundi.”