Woman by woman: crossing borders to strengthen rights in North Africa

This article is part of an editorial partnership with the Fund for Global Human Rights.

When Mariam Zemmouri was educating young rural women on their rights in Morocco, she did not realise the effect she was having until her trainees defended her in front of their local mayor.

“He tried to silence me. After I introduced myself, I was explaining what I taught as well as the purpose of our visit,” says Zemmouri, leader of Tawaza, a grassroots women’s association based in the northern coastal city of Martil. She had gone to the municipality of M’diq (a northern town close to Ceuta) with ten trainees to ask for street lighting to reduce the harassment young women endured on their way home after work. The mayor, however, kept asking Zemmouri to keep quite in the room.

“The girls surprised me when they spoke up in front of a dignitary they could never have imagined being in the same room with. They explained to him the significance of the training they had received with us because they were finally able to meet him and speak about their demands,” she adds.

Tawaza and other local organisations like it have their work cut out. Inequality between men and women is stark across North Africa: all countries in the region that were featured in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index 2018 rank below the global average.

The good news is that the solutions to gender equality are crossing borders too. Grassroots women’s groups in Morocco and Tunisia, with the help of international allies, are exchanging their experiences about how best to train and support women in their communities.

Law and culture

On paper, women in Tunisia have had a lot of legal support to be happy about since 1956, when the constitution banned polygamy. Abortion was legalised in 1973. Over the years more laws in their favour have been passed, most recently lifting a ban on marrying non-Muslims. However, human rights critics say there are problems with putting the theory into practice.

Moroccan women received legal support much later, in2004, when the kingdom adopted a family code in support of women’s rights. A decade later, constitutional reforms gave women certain rights such as to divorce by mutual consent and the right to child custody. The law also raised the minimum age of marriage for women from 15 to 18. Last year, the country’s parliament passed a law that combats violence against women.

Echoing the concerns from Tunisia, Asmaa Falhi, programme officer for North Africa at The Fund for Global Human Rights, says: “We still have problems in the application.” Furthermore, there are lots of gaps in the recent Moroccan laws: for example, they do not outlaw marital rape or violence.

Added to constitutional problems, cultural ideologies are taking toll on the behaviour of rural and conservative areas across the Maghreb region. “Wahhabism [the ultra-conservative form of Islam based in Saudi Arabia] is returning into people’s lives,” says Halima Oulami, leader of Al Amane, an organisation based in Marrakesh, Morocco, whose name means ‘safety’ in Arabic. “This is taking us backwards, especially that Morocco now is led by a conservative party.”