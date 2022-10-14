In July, when the Met Office issued its first ever ‘red alert’ for extreme heat in England – the highest level, signalling a national emergency – Shaf, a food courier, knew he’d be on his own.

Shaf is habitually plugged into multiple food delivery apps, but that day he avoided Deliveroo – a market leader – logging on only briefly to see if the company had lengthened its expected delivery times or raised its delivery fees, which incentivise couriers to complete journeys quickly to amass as many orders as possible. It hadn’t.

Instead, Deliveroo encouraged its riders to ‘keep hydrated’, offering free cold drinks at McDonald’s and KFC for couriers taking their orders. But Shaf avoids these restaurants due to the long wait times for orders, which are unpaid.

On the day the heatwave began, Shaf managed to force himself onto his bike, but was forced to cut short his usual 12-hour shift. “Only a courier knows how hot it actually got,” he recalled. “You’re wondering whether your tyres would melt.”

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

The food delivery apps, however, remained open for business. For Shaf, this was no surprise. He knows couriers are always at the mercy of extreme weather – he has endured long shifts in winds that have knocked him off his bike and icy evenings hovering in restaurant doorways.

“I’ve worked in the snow, in the rain, I’ve had accidents where I’ve slipped, I’ve had accidents where I’ve hit pedestrians who jumped out in front of me,” he said.

A Deliveroo spokesperson told openDemocracy: “The welfare of riders is incredibly important to everyone at Deliveroo and, during this summer’s heatwave in the UK, we followed the advice from the Met Office closely.”

They added that water had been made available at “Editions and Deliveroo HOP sites”, which are delivery-only kitchens and grocery stores.

Platforms like Deliveroo extol the perks of self employment, claiming couriers can be their own boss, choose their own hours. But scant salaries and slim delivery windows leave riders scrambling to get orders and deliver them quickly, and lock them into a cycle of 12-hour shifts – regardless of lockdowns or extreme weather conditions that lead others to stay at home.

Though the Deliveroo spokesperson said the company’s estimated delivery times are based on the “real-life delivery times of thousands of riders making comparable journeys”, Shaf says he is continually forced to disregard his safety in order to meet them.

“Deliveroo gives a delivery time, it’s based on ridiculous estimations,” he explained, “If I stop for a red light or someone crossing the road, that will affect me negatively, because I’ll be late for that delivery.”

This was echoed by a spokesperson for the couriers and logistics branch of the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB). “The app sets tight delivery deadlines that create a pressure for couriers to drive unsafely on the roads, and this is exacerbated by the constant threat of unfair dismissal for any delays or detours taken,” they said.

They also claimed that deliveries which fall outside the given delivery window – which are deemed ‘late’ – can result in riders losing ‘delivery priority’, meaning they’d be less likely to receive an order in future, or could even have their account suspended. (Deliveroo did not respond to this allegation.) This is compounded by low delivery fees, which incentivise couriers to complete deliveries as quickly as possible to amass as many orders as possible in a shift.