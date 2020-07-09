Can Black lives really matter in the UK before addressing Britishness?

Second, some ways of conceptualising Britain also help ethnic minorities. For example, if Britain is conceptualised by British people as a country that values its ethnic minorities just as it does all its other citizens, then more people are likely to worry about ethnic minority discrimination and their unequal health, educational, workplace and other outcomes. While some ways of conceptualising Britain exacerbate ethnic minority discrimination, others help to generate support to reduce ethnic minority discrimination and disadvantage.

Third, the ways in which we conceptualise Britain affect how we think about public statues. For example, if we think, that Britain’s history was determined by human beings who, like human beings everywhere, are not infallible, then statues of figures whose lives had proud and shameful moments are inevitable. Indeed, it is peculiar to expect anything else. Yet if we think that Britain is a country that today values its ethnic minorities just as it does all its other citizens then it is unclear how we can value ethnic minorities and ignore how many of them have the following opinions: a public statue of a figure who exploited people like them offends them; suggests that mistreating people like them is a thing of the past; and focuses the mind on the acts of individuals instead of discriminatory systems and assumptions.

Some conceptions of Britain generate support for removing certain statues. Others suggest keeping them. There is thus a need for a consensus on the ways in which we should conceptualise Britain so as to resolve such issues.

Such a consensus is hard to generate. But over time, a government can encourage certain conceptions of Britain through, for example, high school education curricula, the norms prospective British citizens are expected to learn, the way in which the arts are funded and so on. And if successive governments didn’t think this was possible then their promotion of ‘British values’ in their education, citizenship and anti-terrorism programmes is inexplicable.