How prevention of right-wing extremism in Europe goes wrong

Again, the ’kids’ around in this webinar were first-line practitioners from CEE countries. For them Jihadism is no topic whatsoever – except when their politicians pretend it is, and then routinely suggest that refugees from Syria are (Islamist) terrorists (while such refugees practically don’t exist in CEE), which is a common habit in CEE populism that, in the end, effectively supports right-wing extremism instead of preventing it. Hence, in this webinar the ’kids’ – who cannot help but work in preventing right-wing extremism in CEE – were effectively dismissed, ignored, and even abused in a way. Because this ’parent’ told nonsense, insisted on it, possibly even deluded herself but in any event acted out of egotistical or idiosyncratic reasons – and certainly not “on eye level” – while also causing quite some damage to PVE in Europe.

Now, what about the ‘father’ – the RAN senior advisor who spoke directly afterwards? Well, he tried to mitigate a little – but really ended up acting like a co-abusive second parent, as it so often happens. First of all, the RAN person reinforced that right-wing extremism is mostly a lone actors issue, adding that there is hardly any knowledge yet about radicalisation in CEE, brought some Europol numbers suggesting that there is no problem at all in CEE in this respect – hence, quite some nonsense here, too.

In some fleeting moment towards the close of the presentation, he suddenly murmured something about “taboo and denial” and about “lone actors in a swarm” – which was also funny, for a moment. But in the end he called upon local practitioners in CEE “to step forward more” in terms of right-wing extremism (!) which is odd and really equals a cruel betrayal of one’s ’kids’. Because these ’kids’/ practitioners have been “stepping forward” all the time anyhow and – in Poland and Hungary – are doing so at tremendous risk for their personal safety and wellbeing; while the EC and RAN comfortably sit back in Brussels and Amsterdam and happily refrain from what good parents should at least be doing: confront and correct each other, so that egotistical nonsense abates and inter-agency cooperation does not fall apart even more.

Now, what did the poor ’kids’/ practitioners do? Well, they are used to this kind of abuse and they are smart – not yet driven into mental illness, or into drug abuse or psychosomatic clinics, at least I hope so. Basically these practitioners politely said nothing, knowing full well that they could not really do much, especially in Central and Eastern Europe. The more comfortable West European practitioners generally do not say anything either. They rather begin doing business with the EC/ RAN and earn money and power – hence, sort of doing the Trump-thing, which “is a shame”, to use Trump’s own words.

Other than that, there usually is at least this one neurotic chap who always says something. He indeed was around and voiced some critique in the follow-up webinar the next week. But this chap doesn’t count because this was me – and I had already written the notorious RAN essay in 2018 and neither the EC nor RAN responded ever since.

All in all, it seems that a huge heap of ‘EU added damage’ has been piled up – or else the tip of an iceberg became visible, because these things have been going on for long with no sign of redemption in view.

How then can we make a ’lesson learnt’ out of all this? Many things can and need to be done: Of course, first of all, this incident would need to be talked through in whatever suitable setting, part of which would be public. Then a sense of the degree of damage that was created here and in similar instances should be developed – and unanimously acknowledged. Together with an awareness of how systemic these cases of bad PVE governance and inter-agency cooperation are. In addition, some empirical research on similar failures of governance and inter-agency cooperation could be helpful. Consequently, we need to formulate and agree on principles and guidelines of good governance in PVE policy making (which some of us have already drafted, unpublished). One key principles certainly would be to treat the issue of violent extremism in a strictly non-partisan manner.

Then, logically, there needs to be training for policy makers on all levels of all member states on how to practice good governance in PVE policy and inter-agency cooperation. Well, I see some of my readers rubbing their eyes in disbelief! Yes, the training of policy makers! I told you it is not going to be easy! And field practitioners need training on this, too, which isn’t entirely easy either.

But in any event, we can bet on the European Commission. The EC will sure be eager to set the standard and be the first to support the design of and the enroll in such training themselves.